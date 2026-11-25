Ukraine Awaits Critical Patriot Missiles as Pentagon Holds Up Approval
(MENAFN) The US Defense Department has postponed authorization for the transfer of approximately 60 Patriot air defense missiles intended for Ukraine, delaying the arrival of weapons Kyiv considers essential to defending against Russian attacks, according to reports published Tuesday.
The pending deliveries include missiles sourced from European military inventories and already financed by Ukraine's Western partners. However, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has not yet approved their transfer, according to three individuals familiar with the situation.
The shipments consist of PAC-3 interceptors, which represent Ukraine's primary defense against Russian ballistic missile threats, as well as older PAC-2 variants.
Around 40 PAC-3 missiles originally scheduled to reach Ukraine between September and December remain subject to Washington's authorization. An additional shipment of approximately 20 PAC-2 interceptors is also awaiting clearance.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly called on the US administration to approve the outstanding deliveries, emphasizing the importance of securing the missiles to defend population centers and essential infrastructure.
In a recent public address, Zelenskyy revealed that Ukrainian intelligence had identified preparations for additional Russian attacks. He urged Washington and other allied governments to recognize the seriousness of the threat and respond accordingly.
The postponement comes as Kyiv seeks to reinforce its air defense capabilities before the arrival of winter. Ukrainian officials have warned that insufficient supplies of Patriot interceptors could leave cities and critical facilities more exposed to Russian ballistic missile strikes.
The pending deliveries include missiles sourced from European military inventories and already financed by Ukraine's Western partners. However, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has not yet approved their transfer, according to three individuals familiar with the situation.
The shipments consist of PAC-3 interceptors, which represent Ukraine's primary defense against Russian ballistic missile threats, as well as older PAC-2 variants.
Around 40 PAC-3 missiles originally scheduled to reach Ukraine between September and December remain subject to Washington's authorization. An additional shipment of approximately 20 PAC-2 interceptors is also awaiting clearance.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly called on the US administration to approve the outstanding deliveries, emphasizing the importance of securing the missiles to defend population centers and essential infrastructure.
In a recent public address, Zelenskyy revealed that Ukrainian intelligence had identified preparations for additional Russian attacks. He urged Washington and other allied governments to recognize the seriousness of the threat and respond accordingly.
The postponement comes as Kyiv seeks to reinforce its air defense capabilities before the arrival of winter. Ukrainian officials have warned that insufficient supplies of Patriot interceptors could leave cities and critical facilities more exposed to Russian ballistic missile strikes.
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