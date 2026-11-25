Joshua Ferdman, Chairman of the Board of Direct Community Impact LA, at the Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway in South Los Angeles on Nov. 23, 2026.

A volunteer loads a turkey into a neighbor's bag at the Direct Community Impact LA Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway on Nov. 23, 2026.

Volunteers set up turkey tables outside Greater Fountain of Life Church in South Los Angeles on Nov. 23, 2026.

Ferdman chairs the volunteer-run nonprofit, which paired the giveaway with tacos, kids' art projects and a bounce house.

- Joshua Ferdman, Chairman of the Board, Direct Community Impact LALOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Joshua Ferdman, Chairman of the Board of Direct Community Impact LA (DCI), joined the organization's team and volunteers on Monday, Nov. 23, to give out 200 Thanksgiving turkeys to families in South Los Angeles.The Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway took place at Greater Fountain of Life Church, 8044 S. Hoover St. Families who came for a turkey stayed for tacos, children made art projects at a table run by Camp Wildcraft, and a bounce house was set up in the church lot."I grew up in Los Angeles, and I want the work I do here to reach the people who live here," Ferdman said. "Handing a family a turkey is simple, but it starts a relationship, and those relationships are what DCI is built on."Ferdman worked the turkey tables with DCI Chief Executive Officer Ricardo Perez, Secretary Kelly Raye and Chief Financial Officer Rachel Silver. Volunteers unloaded pallets, sorted boxes and handed a turkey to each family."A turkey is one meal, but being there in person is what people remember," said Perez. "This is our community, and we plan to keep showing up for it."As chairman, Ferdman helps organize DCI's community events and food giveaways and supports program development. He is also helping develop an AI education initiative at DCI, designed to give adults and young people practical tools for learning, employment and starting businesses."The giveaway is one day," Ferdman said. "What we are building at DCI is meant to last longer than that, including an AI education program that gives adults and young people practical tools for work and for starting something of their own."Photos and video from the day are at /#thanksgiving.About Joshua FerdmanJoshua Ferdman is a Los Angeles-based entrepreneur and investor with interests spanning business, art, design, film, and music. He is a co-founder of Listed, an events app for hosts and guests, and Chairman of the Board of Direct Community Impact LA, a volunteer-run organization serving communities across Los Angeles. More at and /joshua-ferdman/.About Direct Community Impact LADirect Community Impact LA is a volunteer-run nonprofit organization serving communities across Los Angeles. Its work includes food and family support, youth mentorship, employment readiness, community resource navigation, trauma recovery referrals, and gang intervention and violence prevention. Learn more at .

Joshua Ferdman

Direct Community Impact LA

+1 323-410-5159

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Joshua Ferdman and Direct Community Impact LA Give 200 Thanksgiving Turkeys to South Los Angeles Families News Provided By Direct Community Impact LA November 25, 2026, 06:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Religion



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