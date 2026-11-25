The dispatch board ranks open orders as Must Go, Should Go or Could Go, maps every site and lays out each driver's turns for the day. Each turn shows stop-by-stop arrival times against delivery windows, plus a compartment view of fuel to deliver and fuel left on board.

Drivers follow a step-by-step itinerary for each turn in the Gravitate in-cab app, from loading at the terminal through every delivery.

Fuel distributors can now plan tank wagon and transport deliveries on one platform. Gravitate handled over 1,900 tank wagon orders in its first week.

- Mike Scharf, CEO, GravitateTULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gravitate, the AI-native fuel supply chain software company, today announced the launch of tank wagon dispatch in its Supply and Dispatch platform, bringing the same demand forecasting, supply optimization and route optimization that fuel retailers, wholesalers and carriers rely on to the tank wagon fleet. Tank wagons are the smaller, multi-compartment trucks that deliver fuel to commercial, construction and fleet customers. With both fleets on one platform, fuel distributors can now optimize their entire operation together instead of one fleet at a time. In its first week in production, the capability handled more than 1,900 orders and 1.5 million gallons. According to the company, Gravitate's platform already optimizes roughly 45% of the gasoline and diesel volume moving through the United States.Until now, tank wagons have been left out of that optimization. In Gravitate's experience, most tank wagon software stops at the yard gate. It can schedule deliveries, but it cannot see what a delivered gallon costs or what the transport fleet is doing with the same supply, so many distributors run their two fleets on separate systems with separate teams. Tank wagon work is also harder to optimize. A transport carries 7,500 to 8,800 gallons to a single drop, while a tank wagon carries 2,500 to 5,000 gallons across 10 to 20 stops in a shift. Its margin depends on how tightly those stops are grouped, whether deliveries land inside customer time windows and whether the truck's compartments match the day's orders. A 15-stop route alone has more than 1.3 trillion possible orderings, far more than any dispatcher or spreadsheet can compare by hand.Gravitate's tank wagon dispatch applies the same three disciplines that built its business with retailers, wholesalers and carriers. It starts with forecasting demand precisely. Machine learning models built from tank readings and delivery history rank open orders as Must Go, Should Go or Could Go, so keep-full customers are protected and will-call requests still get handled.It protects margin on every load. As dispatchers build each driver's turns, a load followed by its deliveries, the platform recommends the terminal or bulk plant with the lowest delivered fuel cost, drawing on the same supply engine that sources transport loads. It also tracks fuel left on the truck by compartment, so inventory and cost stay accurate from one turn to the next.And it builds tighter routes. The platform sequences each turn's stops to meet delivery windows while minimizing drive time, tracks each driver's hours and remaining gallons through the day, and flags exceptions, such as a turn that will run short of fuel, before a delivery is missed. Drivers follow the plan step by step in the Gravitate in-cab app, the same app used for transport, recording each load and delivery as they go.Because tank wagons now run on the same data model as transport dispatch, forecasting, supply and routing decisions for both fleets come from one place. Gravitate developed the capability with anchor customers that together operate more than 1,000 tank wagons."Retailers, wholesalers and carriers chose Gravitate because it forecasts demand precisely, protects margin on every load and builds tighter routes," said Mike Scharf, Founder and CEO of Gravitate. "Now tank wagons run on the same intelligent platform as your transports, so every truck works from the same forecast, the same supply and the same bottom line. That is how you optimize the entire business, not one fleet at a time.""Tank wagon work runs on a different rhythm than transport: more stops, smaller drops and fuel riding on the truck from one customer to the next," said Wes Geier, Director of Product, Supply and Dispatch at Gravitate. "We built tank wagon dispatch with the dispatchers and drivers who live that every day, and their response in production has been very positive."Gravitate continues to refine its tank wagon dispatch solution with its anchor customers and plans to make it broadly available in early 2027.ABOUT GRAVITATEGravitate is the fuel supply chain software company connecting carriers, retailers, refiners and wholesalers through a unified operating platform. Its solutions include Gravitate TMS, purpose-built for petroleum transport carriers; Supply and Dispatch for fuel retailers; and Crossroads, the connectivity layer that enables data exchange across the fuel supply chain. For more information, visit gravitate.

Joel Davies

Gravitate

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Gravitate Launches Tank Wagon Dispatch, Handles 1.5 Million Gallons in First Week News Provided By Gravitate November 25, 2026, 06:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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