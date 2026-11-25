GSPANN Technologies, Inc.

Up from the Top 100 in 2025, among 730+ organizations assessed by Great Place To Work® India

- Mohit Malik, COO & General Manager, India, GSPANN TechnologiesNEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GSPANN Technologies, a Milpitas, California-based IT services and consulting firm with a global workforce of 2,500+ employees, has been named among the Top 50 India's Best WorkplacesTM for IT & IT-BPM 2026, Large Category, by Great Place To WorkIndia.GSPANN was in the Top 100 in 2025 and has been Great Place To Work-CertifiedTM for five consecutive years. This year's study covered over 20 lakh employees across 730+ organizations."Congratulations to every GSPANN employee, and thank you for co-creating and strengthening this amazing culture," said AP Grover, Co-Founder & President, GSPANN Technologies. "It keeps our best people with us, and it leaves our clients in awe of what our teams deliver together."The recognition comes in a year when several of India's largest IT services firms reduced headcount. Over the same period, GSPANN grew its team by 9.46%.The Top 50 listing adds to GSPANN's record as an employer. In 2026, it won 'Excellence in Employer Branding' at the BusinessWorld People HR Excellence Awards and 'CSR Excellence in Women Empowerment' at the Indian CSR & Sustainability Awards. In 2025, it received the ET HR Award for Exceptional Employee Experience.For engineers, the work itself is a big reason to join. GSPANN's ContentHubGPT was named 'Best Generative AI Product of the Year 2026' at the ET Enterprise AI Awards. GSPANN also won 'Data Quality & Master Data Solution of the Year' at BusinessWorld Chief Data and AI Officers' Awards 2026, 'Excellence in Enterprise AI Transformation' second time in a row at the Global Leadership Summit & Awards 2026, among others.In 2026, GSPANN launched Lumi and Tech Fest, internal AI programs open to every employee. Employees were not only trained on AI but also built and showcased their own ideas. Many of those ideas became working solutions now used inside GSPANN and by its Fortune 500 clients globally. Every project ran under GSPANN's AI governance rules."I read AI as Amplified Intelligence. It helps our people do their jobs better and faster, and they stay accountable for the work. Through Lumi, our people built AI solutions that now run for clients, with every project governed and the data protected," said Mohit Malik, COO & General Manager, India, GSPANN Technologies.GSPANN is hiring for 135 open roles in India, across its Gurugram, Hyderabad, Noida, Pune, Delhi and Bengaluru offices. Details are at .About GSPANN TechnologiesGSPANN is a global IT services and consultancy provider headquartered in Milpitas, California (U.S.A.). With delivery centers in India and Monterrey, Mexico and over 2,500 employees, GSPANN provides digital solutions that support the customer buying journeys of B2B and B2C brands worldwide. With a strong focus on innovation and client satisfaction, GSPANN delivers cutting-edge solutions that drive business success and operational excellence. GSPANN helps retail, CPG, manufacturing, finance, healthcare, and distribution brands deliver competitive customer experiences and increased revenues through our solution delivery, technologies, practices, and operations for each client. For more information, visit .Media contactSaurabh Madan, Director of Marketing, GSPANN Technologies ·...

Saurabh Madan

GSPANN Technologies

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GSPANN Moves into the Top 50 of India's Best WorkplacesTM for IT & IT-BPM 2026 News Provided By GSPANN Technologies, Inc. November 25, 2026, 06:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Retail, Technology



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