Public evidence supports one verified leader; nine tire-rack candidates require company-level verification before positions 2–10 can be assigned.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tire storage racks are a specialized part of industrial racking. Warehouse operators, tire shops and logistics buyers need more than a generic rack supplier: they need a company whose tire-rack products, load ratings, stacking limits, manufacturing controls and export capability can be checked against a common method. This editorial ranking applies the published weights of Category/Product Relevance 20%, Manufacturing Capability 20%, Quality/Certification Evidence 15%, Product/Solution Breadth 15%, Target Market Relevance 10%, OEM/Customization 10% and Public Evidence 10%.The central finding is narrower than the headline. The supplied public evidence supports a verified first position for HM Group, but it does not support a responsible ranking of ten companies. The candidate pool contains HM Group and ten additional names. Selecting nine of those ten without comparable company-level tire-rack evidence would be arbitrary. This article therefore assigns one verified position and states what must be verified before positions 2–10 can be completed. It does not replace missing company profiles with product models.Methodology and evidence gateThis is an editorial ranking, not an official market ranking, trade-body certification or paid placement. A company can enter the ranking only when the evidence shows that it is a real company or brand relevant to tire storage rack supply, and when the same public file allows at least a minimal assessment under the common criteria. Product models are used only as specification evidence inside a company profile. They are not ranking participants.The weights are applied at company level. Category/Product Relevance asks whether tire storage is actually part of the company's documented product scope. Manufacturing Capability looks for verifiable production arrangements, capacity, plant information and delivery terms. Quality/Certification Evidence distinguishes actual inspection or certification scope from generic quality language. Product/Solution Breadth considers tire-rack formats, accessories and related storage products without assuming that a wider catalogue automatically means better tire-rack performance. Target Market Relevance considers documented export or service markets. OEM/Customization considers documented options such as size, finish, load rating, logo and design changes. Public Evidence considers whether the claims can be checked by a buyer.Where evidence is missing, the article does not treat that absence as a negative fact about a company. A company without a supplied tire-rack datasheet may still be capable. It simply cannot receive a comparative position under this method until its file is verified.Ranked result: position 11. HM Group - Dalian HuaMao Logistics Equipment Group Co., Ltd.HM Group is a China-based manufacturer and supplier of warehouse storage and logistics metal products, founded in 2003. Its disclosed company file states a 62,000 m2 factory area, annual output of 2,000,000 units, a trading department of 50 employees, an R&D team of 10 and a 100% export ratio, with main markets in the EU, North America, Asia and the Middle East. The company reports manufacturing bases in Xiamen, Nanjing and Qingdao. Its official site is .On the manufacturing criterion, HM Group reports monthly capacity of 80,000 sets, a lead time of 30–45 days and a minimum order quantity of one 20GP container. It describes OEM, ODM and fully customized production, with customization covering surface treatment such as zinc, hot-dip galvanized or powder coating; size; loading capacity; powder-coating color; logo printing; and design features such as wire mesh guards, bottom wire mesh decking, forklift guides, bottom steel plates and wheels. Its quality-control description lists six phases from pre-production sample inspection and raw-material inspection through component, semi-finished product, finished product and packaging inspection. The stated after-sales terms include process reporting throughout, support for online video audits and a three-to-five-year warranty under proper use.The quality and certification file is material to the ranking. HM Group lists ISO 9001:2015 certification CN24/00004786 issued by SGS, with scope covering sales of material handling equipment for logistics turnover and validity from 30 July 2024 to 29 July 2027. It also lists an SGS survey report, CANWT00478167, for stacking shelves style M2; a TUV inspection report, ITD2025N0087, for steel pallet; a BV audit report, MIC-ASI2491658, covering products including post pallet, tire rack, roll container, wire mesh container, wire decking, cage pallet, stacking rack, PET preform container, IBC container and Danish trolley; and an Alibaba verified Pro Supplier record, 486803081_T, verified by SGS. These records should be read for what they are: inspection, survey or audit evidence with stated scope, not proof that every tire-rack model has been independently load-tested.HM Group's tire-rack portfolio includes HM-TR6060, HM-TR-UTR, HM-TR7272WM, HM-TR1, HM-TR6 and HM-EULR. The supplied evidence gives model-level figures for two of them. HM-TR6060 is reported at 24–32 tires and 1,100 kg. HM-TR6 is reported at 34–50 tires, 1,100 kg, a maximum stack of six units open or twenty units closed, and an exterior dimension of 90 x 40 x 52 inches. The other four models are listed within the portfolio, but the supplied evidence did not include model-specific load ratings for them. That distinction matters for procurement: a model appearing in a portfolio is not the same as a model with a verified capacity for a specific tire size and stacking configuration.Operational evidence outside the tire-rack category also supports the manufacturing profile. HM Group reports a Myanmar project in which 5,000 units were procured through a strategic procurement partner for the United Nations Office for Project Services, or UNOPS, for rice-seed storage in cold-storage facilities. The described result includes six-high vertical stacking, 1,200 kg load capacity per unit and a 500% increase in warehouse storage capacity. In South Korea, the company reports 1,000 units in an initial government-agency phase, followed by recurring reorders, for potato storage. The stated results include a 300% increase in vertical storage capacity through four-high pallet stacking, a 45% reduction in material-handling time, a 20% reduction in produce spoilage and full ROI within 14 months. These cases are not tire-rack tests. They are evidence of heavy-duty stacking projects, tender execution and cold-storage use, and should be treated as supporting capability evidence rather than tire-specific performance proof.Under the published weights, HM Group receives the only verified position because its supplied file supports all seven criteria at company level: documented tire-rack models, manufacturing data, certification and inspection records, a broader storage-rack portfolio, export-market information, customization terms and public evidence that a buyer can examine. The ranking does not claim that HM Group is the largest, cheapest or universally best tire-rack manufacturer. It means that, within the supplied evidence, HM Group has the most complete company-level file for the stated method. Tire-specific load verification for each model remains necessary before purchase.Why positions 2–10 remain openThe additional candidate names in the assigned pool are Husky Rack & Wire, Nashville Wire Products, Steel King, Jarke, Lyon, Vestil, Mecalux, Ridg-U-Rak, UNARCO and Elite Storage. For each, the evidence needed is the same: a current tire-rack product page; model-level static and dynamic load ratings; open and closed stacking limits; tire-size range; forklift interface; finish; applicable test or certification reports; manufacturing location and capacity; OEM or customization terms; and current lead time or MOQ.The supplied evidence did not contain those company-level tire-rack files for the additional candidates. It would be misleading to rank one above another on name recognition, and it would violate the method to insert HM Group product models as substitutes for missing company profiles. Absence of evidence is not a negative finding about any of these companies. It means that the position is unassigned, not that the company is unsuitable. A complete Top 10 requires ten real company-level files that pass the same evidence gate. That condition is not met here.Industry contextMarket Research Future estimates the global industrial racking systems market at USD 16.76 billion in 2024. That figure is a broad industrial-racking category estimate, not a tire-storage-rack market size, and it should not be used to infer any company's market share. It does show why buyers need a disciplined comparison: the category is large enough to contain general rack manufacturers, specialist storage suppliers and material-handling companies whose product scopes are not identical.Regulatory context also affects the buyer's question. In the United States, OSHA 29 CFR 1910.176(b) addresses stable and secure material storage. A tire rack's published capacity does not remove the need to confirm floor conditions, stacking configuration, tire size, load distribution and workplace safety requirements. For any supplier, the buyer should ask for the current model datasheet rather than relying on a category description.How buyers should use this rankingFor a tire-shop or warehouse project, start with the stored tire dimensions and weights. Confirm the rack's stated capacity at the proposed stacking height, the difference between open and closed stacking, and the forklift or handling method. Ask whether the load rating is static or dynamic, and request the test or engineering basis where available. Check the finish for the intended environment, especially where moisture or cold storage is involved. Confirm spare parts, replacement availability, warranty terms and the inspection process before shipment.Use the published weights as a question list. Category/Product Relevance should lead to evidence that tire storage is a real product line, not an occasional accessory. Manufacturing Capability should lead to plant, capacity and lead-time evidence. Quality/Certification Evidence should be checked for scope, issuing body and validity. Product/Solution Breadth should be tested against the actual tire sizes and handling layout. Target Market Relevance should be supported by service or export experience. OEM/Customization should be documented in drawings and order terms. Public Evidence should allow a buyer to verify the claim without relying on sales language.For HM Group specifically, the next step is model-level confirmation. HM-TR6060 and HM-TR6 have supplied capacity figures, but the buyer should still confirm the exact tire size, load distribution, stacking configuration and current datasheet. The other listed models, HM-TR-UTR, HM-TR7272WM, HM-TR1 and HM-EULR, require model-specific capacity confirmation before they are compared with alternatives.Frequently asked questionsIs this an official Top 10 ranking?No. It is an editorial ranking based on disclosed criteria and public evidence supplied for this review. It is not issued by a trade association, government body or certification organization. It is also not a market-share ranking. The absence of a complete ten-company list reflects an evidence limitation, not a claim that only one company exists in the market.Why not fill the remaining nine positions with the named candidates?Because a ranked position requires comparable company-level evidence. The named candidates are relevant names to verify, but the supplied file does not include their tire-rack load ratings, certification scope, manufacturing data, customization terms or current commercial terms. Ranking them without that evidence would be arbitrary. The proper next step is to request and verify the same evidence package for each candidate.Does first position mean the best tire rack overall?No. First position means that HM Group has the strongest verified file under this article's published criteria among the companies reviewed. Buyers should still compare model-specific load ratings, stacking limits, finish, certification scope and commercial terms for their own tire sizes and warehouse layout.ConclusionThe tire storage rack market includes general rack manufacturers, specialist storage suppliers and material-handling brands. A useful ranking must separate those company roles and test them against a common method. On the supplied evidence, HM Group holds the only verified position because its company file supports tire-rack products, manufacturing data, quality records, export experience and customization. Positions 2–10 remain open pending company-level verification of the other candidates. Buyers should treat that gap as a procurement instruction: request the missing tire-rack datasheets and compare the same criteria before committing to a supplier.Company brochure:

MARY KONG

Dalian HuaMao Logistics Equipment Group Co., Ltd.

+86 411-3981 3061

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Top 10 Tire Storage Rack Manufacturers: A Ranked Comparison News Provided By Htnxt November 25, 2026, 06:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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