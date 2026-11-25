The Red Sea's Meeting Point for Global Marine Innovation brings five marine sectors to Aqaba

AQABA, JORDAN, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The coastal city of Aqaba is set to host "Aqaba Blue: Ocean Future in Action," the inaugural international platform convening the marine industry across five sectors, from March 17 to 20, 2027, at the Aqaba International Exhibition Centre, co-located with the 14th World Ocean Summit and Expo (March 16–18), putting Aqaba and Jordan in front of the global ocean community.

Commenting on the event, ADC Chief Executive Officer Hussein Safadi, stated:

“Aqaba Blue represents an important step in strengthening Aqaba's position as a destination for investment and innovation in the blue economy. By bringing together companies, investors and experts from around the world alongside the World Ocean Summit and Expo, we aim to turn ideas into partnerships and investment opportunities that support sustainable growth Blue Economy Sector in Aqaba. We look forward to welcoming participants in March 2027.”

The Aqaba Blue program includes a host of onsite and offsite activations including the Aqaba Blue Stage, the PADI Forum, The Dive Tank and the Try-dive Pool live demonstrations, the Underwater Photo Gallery and Competition, the Startup Zone, and the Aqaba Blue Awards. delegates will also have the opportunity to explore the Golden Triangle with excursions to include Wadi Rum and Petra, two UNESCO World Heritage Sites within reach of Aqaba.

Aqaba Blue gives manufacturers and innovators a platform to launch new products. Exhibitors across the five sectors, including the Marine Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals and Desalination & Water–Energy Systems, meet regional buyers, operators, and prospective distributors on one floor. Jordanian dive operators and destination sellers will meet a funded delegation of international dive tour operators in pre-arranged meetings to discuss partnership and business opportunities.

About Aqaba Blue

Aqaba Blue: Ocean Future in Action is the Red Sea's Meeting Point for Global Marine Innovation, held in Aqaba, Jordan on 17–20 March 2027 and co-located with the 14th World Ocean Summit and Expo. Hosted by the Aqaba Development Corporation, in cooperation with Fira Barcelona International and Salon Nautico, and in partnership with SeaKeepers and PADI, the platform celebrates the Red Sea's unique marine ecosystems connecting global exhibitors directly with regional buyers, marine professionals, startups and ocean enthusiasts. Spanning diving and underwater photography, marine science and ocean technology, water sports, tourism and hospitality, and boating and lifestyle, Aqaba Blue showcases the products, live experiences, and partnerships shaping the Red Sea's next decade.

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Falah Sughayer

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Aqaba Blue Announces New Dates: March 17–20, 2027, Alongside the World Ocean Summit and Expo in Aqaba News Provided By Bridges PR & Events November 25, 2026, 06:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, International Organizations, Technology, Waste Management



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