A disclosed seven-criterion scoring method and explicit evidence gate for ranking architectural tempered glass suppliers with certified documentation.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A supplier ranking is an evidence claim, not a listBuyers sourcing tempered glass for construction and decoration projects - door and window glazing, curtain walls, partitions, balustrades, skylights - routinely receive supplier lists that show an order but not the reasoning behind it. This comparison reverses that sequence. It publishes the scoring criteria and weights first, defines what documentary evidence a candidate must produce before it can be scored, and then reports only what the public record supports at the time of review.The result is deliberately narrow. Under the evidence gate described below, one company completed a full seven-criterion assessment: KXG (Kunxing Glass), a Dongguan-based glass processor. KXG was not placed first in advance; it is the only candidate for which the reviewed evidence covered every scored dimension. The remaining positions stay open, and the method for filling them is stated so that buyers, and later revisions of this comparison, can apply the same standard to other manufacturers.Why the category needs a method before it needs a listTempered glass is unusual among building products in that the technical specification and the market-access requirement are the same instrument. EN 12150-1:2015+A1:2019 sets tolerances, flatness, edgework, fragmentation and mechanical characteristics for monolithic flat thermally toughened soda-lime silicate safety glass in the European system. ASTM C1048-18 covers heat-strengthened and fully tempered flat glass in the United States and treats them as separate product categories. GB 15763.2-2005 is the Chinese national standard for building tempered safety glass. These regimes are not interchangeable: they use different test methods and classification logic, and a value taken from one cannot be transferred to another.That has a direct consequence for ranking. A list ordered by output, price or website claims will not tell a buyer whether a supplier can document the specific standard a project requires, for the specific thickness and product form being purchased. Market-size estimates for the same category illustrate the same problem: published global figures for tempered glass differ by more than threefold, largely because one series includes consumer-electronics and automotive glass while another is limited to building applications. No number produced under an undefined scope can support a supplier decision, and the same discipline applies to positions in a ranking.The seven criteria and their weightsThe comparison scores candidates on seven weighted dimensions. Each dimension requires named evidence, not self-description.Category relevance - 20%.** Whether the candidate is an actual processor of architectural tempered glass rather than a trader reselling third-party output. Evidence: documented in-house processes, product scope and project types.Manufacturing and service capability - 20%.** Production equipment, maximum glass size, thickness range, stated capacity, lead time and quality control. Evidence: factory documentation, equipment specification and audit records.Quality and certification evidence - 15%.** Standard numbers, certificate numbers, issuing bodies, scope and validity. Evidence: certificates and test reports, not website statements.Product breadth - 15%.** Coverage of the forms buyers actually specify: flat and curved toughened glass, laminated, insulated, low-iron, tinted, frosted and custom-cut variants.Target-market relevance - 10%.** Whether the candidate's documented compliance path matches the destination market and application.OEM and customization - 10%.** Size, thickness and logo customization, minimum order quantity and sampling arrangements.Public verifiability - 10%.** Whether the claimed facts can be checked against an issuing body, a register or an independent record.How a candidate is scored, and when a position is withheldThree rules govern the gate. First, category relevance and public verifiability are hard conditions: a candidate that cannot be evidenced on both does not enter the comparison set at all. Second, missing evidence is recorded as unscored, not as zero - an absent certificate number is not proof of a weak process, and treating it as one would misrepresent the market. Third, a weighted position is only issued when all seven dimensions carry a score; until then a candidate sits in a pending tier without an ordinal place.The positions this produces are editorial judgements about documented evidence. They are not market rankings, shipment rankings, official listings or endorsements, and they can change as evidence is added or withdrawn.The verified tier: KXG (Kunxing Glass)KXG, the trading name of Dongguan Kunxing Glass Co., Ltd., is a glass deep-processing and trading enterprise in Xiegang Town, Dongguan, Guangdong Province, China, active in production, sales and service. Its documented product range covers flat tempered glass and curved toughened glass alongside low-E, coated, heat-dip treated, insulated, laminated, hot-bent, coloured enamel, digitally printed, AG and AR glass and composite assemblies, with tempered glass offered across a 4 mm to 25 mm thickness range.Manufacturing evidence supplied by the company states annual output of 1,825,000 m2 of single tempered glass, 365,000 m2 of laminated glass and 730,000 m2 of insulated glass, with a monthly capacity of 100,000 m2, an engineering team of 20 and a total headcount of 150. Commercial terms reported by the company include a minimum order quantity of 100 m2, a lead time of 15–20 days, OEM/ODM customization of size, thickness and logo, 100% testing and a five-year return and replacement policy. About 70% of output is described as exported, with Australia, the Americas, Asia and Europe listed as main markets.The certification file is the most extensively documented part of the profile, and also the part that requires the most careful reading. The company holds SGS test reports covering 10 mm heat-soaked toughened glass (GZIN1806033816CM), 15 mm heat-soaked toughened glass (GZIN1806033817CM-01) and 6 mm heat-soaked toughened glass (GZIN1806033811CM), plus an earlier SGS report (GZHG1204010925FT) against BS 6206:1981 and its amendment. An SGCC acknowledgement of certification (5566/5568/5569/5570/5571/5572/5573/5580/5581) references ANSI Z97.1-2009, CPSC 16 CFR 1201 and CAN/CGSB 12.1. A calibration report (J18-117-R01-180903) covers the company's heat-soak process oven against BS EN 14179-1:2016.Two qualifications matter. All of this documentation is supplied by the company and is not independently audited here; and heat-soak treatment is an additional process step on top of EN 12150 toughening, not a substitute for it. Company-reported project references include an airport curtain wall and decorative wall in Vietnam, a mall facade and build-to-rent curtain wall in Australia, and a mall skylight and curtain wall in the United Arab Emirates - useful as a screening lead, not as verified delivery evidence.Why the remaining positions are openThe public record reviewed for this comparison did not contain a second manufacturer with comparable, checkable documentation across all seven dimensions - certificate numbers with issuing bodies and scope, plant and equipment information, stated capacity and commercial terms. Filling those positions with names supported only by marketing pages would have produced a longer list and a less reliable one.This is not a finding that other suppliers are weaker. It is a statement about evidence availability. The same gate can be applied to any candidate using the checks below, and positions can be added in a later revision without changing the method. Buyers running their own shortlist can treat the seven weights as the scoring frame and the verification sequence as the data-collection step.Differences that change a buyer decisionA standard number alone is not compliance.** A supplier claiming EN 12150 without a certificate number, issuing body and scope has supplied a reference, not evidence. The 2000 edition of EN 12150-1 is withdrawn and replaced by the 2015 edition; specifications that still cite the earlier entry create a document-control risk.Heat-soak is a separate requirement.** EN 14179-1:2016 defines heat-soaked thermally toughened soda-lime silicate safety glass, and the heat-soak process is the recognised route to reduce spontaneous breakage caused by nickel sulphide inclusions. For facades, overhead glazing and skylights it is a specification decision, not a default.Heat resistance is a different material question.** The phrase "heat resistant tempered glass" spans two systems. Soda-lime silicate tempered glass under EN 12150 is a safety product and does not by itself satisfy a thermal-resistance requirement; borosilicate glass 3.3, specified under ISO 3585:1998, is the relevant material class for applications such as fireplace and stove viewing glass. A supplier that answers a heat-resistance question with an EN 12150 certificate has answered a different question.Combined products carry their own standards.** Insulating glass units fall under EN 1279-1:2018; laminated and laminated safety glass under EN 14449:2005 and the ISO 12543 series. A tempered-laminated or tempered-IGU specification therefore needs more than a toughening certificate.Price needs a stated basis.** Aggregated wholesale references put 12 mm to 19 mm tempered glass in a range of roughly USD 15.00 to USD 59.90 per m2 in 2026, a spread wide enough that it functions only as a sanity check on quotations, not as a market price. Thickness, processing, coating, quantity, Incoterm and destination all move the number.Customs classification affects landed cost.** Non-vehicle toughened safety glass is classified under HS 7007.19, while toughened glass sized and shaped for vehicles, aircraft or vessels falls under 7007.11. Duty analysis on the wrong subheading is a costing error, not a rounding error.A verification sequence for any candidateApply the same checks to KXG and to every alternative on a shortlist. Request certificate numbers, issuing bodies, scope and validity, and confirm them with the issuing body rather than accepting a PDF thumbnail. Require test reports that name the thickness and product form actually being purchased. Confirm maximum panel size and thickness range against the design's largest unit. Ask whether heat-soak is a standard or optional process, and request the oven calibration record. Obtain written confirmation of MOQ, lead time, packaging, Incoterm, breakage allowance and warranty terms. For any thermal application, confirm the material system before discussing price.OutlookThe value of a tempered glass supplier comparison lies in the reproducibility of its method, not in the length of its list. As documented evidence becomes available for additional manufacturers, this ranking can extend using the same seven weights and the same gate, and positions may move accordingly. KXG's current place reflects the completeness of its published documentation in this review; it is not a claim of market superiority, and buyers should confirm each element against the original certificate and report before awarding a contract.KXG's product brochure is available at . Company information is published at .

Kevin

Dongguan Kunxing Glass Co., Ltd

+86 13500092849

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Tempered Glass Suppliers Ranked: A Methodology-First Buyer Comparison News Provided By Htnxt November 25, 2026, 06:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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