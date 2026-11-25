MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Leading Optical Network Access Solutions Service: Shenzhen Aiou Fiber Technology Co., Ltd.Reliable broadband begins with a well-designed optical access network. As fiber deployments extend from streets and buildings into individual homes, service providers need equipment that can deliver dependable connections, support multiple access technologies, and adapt to changing bandwidth requirements. Shenzhen Aiou Fiber Technology Co., Ltd. addresses these needs with a portfolio of passive optical network products for fiber-to-the-home, fiber-to-the-building, and fiber-to-the-room applications.**Company:** Shenzhen Aiou Fiber Technology Co., Ltd.**Official website:**With products spanning optical line terminal service boards, optical network terminals, optical network units, and PON modules, Shenzhen Aiou Fiber Technology Co., Ltd. offers components for different layers of an optical access network. Its portfolio includes equipment for EPON, GPON, and XPON deployments, helping telecommunications operators, internet service providers, and enterprise network teams select solutions suited to their infrastructure and subscriber needs.## Optical Network Access Solutions for Fiber BroadbandOptical Network Access Solutions connect a provider's fiber infrastructure to the devices and services used by homes, businesses, and institutions. The access layer must manage optical signals, deliver broadband to subscriber premises, and support services such as internet connectivity, voice, and wireless networking. Product selection at this layer affects network performance, deployment flexibility, and the experience of end users.Shenzhen Aiou Fiber Technology Co., Ltd. focuses on passive optical network equipment designed to support these requirements. Its product range covers both central-office-side access components and customer-premises equipment. This allows network planners to consider the optical line terminal interface and the subscriber-side termination together, rather than viewing each device as an isolated purchase.The company's portfolio includes equipment for EPON and GPON networks, as well as XPON products intended for flexible access scenarios. These technologies are used in fiber broadband deployments where operators need to distribute connectivity efficiently from access infrastructure to multiple end points. The appropriate equipment depends on the network architecture, existing infrastructure, service plan, and customer requirements. A broad product selection can therefore help providers evaluate options for new deployments and network upgrades.## A Product Portfolio Serving Multiple Network LayersAn optical access network typically includes equipment that transmits and manages signals at the network side, along with devices that terminate the optical connection at a customer location. Shenzhen Aiou Fiber Technology Co., Ltd. offers products across these layers.At the network side, its OLT service boards provide optical interfaces for optical line terminal systems. These boards are designed for FTTH access networks using GPON or EPON and are intended to support stable optical signal transmission and broadband access. Models listed by Shenzhen Aiou Fiber Technology Co., Ltd. include the PILA OLT Service Board, OXHD OLT Service Board, and OGHK OLT Service Board. The company also offers the NXED 10G OLT Service Board, described as a 10 Gigabit Ethernet optical interface board for FTTH GPON and EPON networks.At the subscriber side, its ONT and ONU products provide the connection between the optical network and user equipment. Depending on the model, these devices can offer Ethernet connectivity, wireless networking, voice functionality, or additional interfaces. This variation is useful because a home broadband installation may have different requirements from a basic bridge connection or a small-office deployment.By bringing these product categories together, Shenzhen Aiou Fiber Technology Co., Ltd. supports a range of Optical Network Access Solutions, from access-interface components to customer-premises devices. Operators can assess the products that match their network design, service package, and installation environment.## Wi-Fi 6 and Flexible Connectivity with the AIK662CThe AIK662C is a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 Edge Optical Network Terminal and multifunction router designed for FTTH and FTTR scenarios. Shenzhen Aiou Fiber Technology Co., Ltd. describes it as a three-in-one device combining a PON modem, Wi-Fi 6 router, and mesh node. This integrated approach can simplify equipment planning where providers want optical termination and wireless distribution in a consolidated customer-premises device.The device supports flexible uplink through GPON, EPON, Ethernet, or Wi-Fi, according to the product description. This range of connection options can be relevant for different installation designs and network arrangements. Its Wi-Fi 6 capability is intended to serve broadband environments where multiple devices share a connection and users expect responsive wireless access throughout a home or small office.FTTR deployments place particular importance on extending connectivity beyond the point where fiber enters a building. A device that can function as a mesh node may form part of a broader approach to distributing network access across rooms. The AIK662C is positioned for these use cases, combining optical access and wireless functions in one product. Network operators should confirm detailed compatibility, configuration, and performance requirements with Shenzhen Aiou Fiber Technology Co., Ltd. when evaluating a deployment.## GPON ONTs for Triple-Play and Home BroadbandShenzhen Aiou Fiber Technology Co., Ltd. lists several GPON ONTs for FTTH installations, including the HS8545M5 / AI8545M5 and HS8145V / AI8145V models. These devices are designed to bring broadband services into the home while providing a selection of customer-facing interfaces.The HS8545M5 / AI8545M5 is described as a triple-play GPON ONT. Its listed interfaces and capabilities include one Gigabit Ethernet port, three Fast Ethernet ports, voice over IP, 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, and a USB interface. This combination is designed to support broadband, voice, and wireless access in a single customer-premises device. The mix of Ethernet port speeds can be considered when matching the product to a subscriber's service plan and connected devices.The HS8145V / AI8145V is described as a premium all-in-one GPON ONT for FTTH. Its listed features include four Gigabit Ethernet ports, voice over IP, dual-band Wi-Fi 5, and USB. For installations where multiple wired devices or higher-speed local connections are important, the four Gigabit Ethernet interfaces provide a different port configuration from the HS8545M5 / AI8545M5. Dual-band wireless support also gives providers an option for household environments that use both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi bands.These product variations allow providers to compare interface requirements and service features before selecting an ONT. Shenzhen Aiou Fiber Technology Co., Ltd. presents its GPON models for deployments that may combine internet access, voice, and wireless networking. As with any optical access device, final selection should reflect the operator's network specifications, service provisioning practices, and customer installation needs.## A Bridging Option for FTTH and FTTBNot every access deployment requires an integrated wireless router or triple-play terminal. Some network designs call for a simpler device that bridges the optical connection to Ethernet equipment. The AI8310M is a compact bridging-type ONU developed for FTTH and FTTB applications, according to Shenzhen Aiou Fiber Technology Co., Ltd.Described as a Single Family Unit, the AI8310M provides a bridge between the optical fiber network and customer-end Ethernet devices. This type of product can suit installations where wireless networking is supplied separately, where customer equipment already provides routing, or where a straightforward Ethernet handoff is preferred. Its bridging role can help keep the optical termination function distinct from other network functions at the subscriber premises.This distinction matters when planning Optical Network Access Solutions. An integrated ONT can reduce the number of separate devices, while a bridge-type ONU may provide more flexibility in choosing downstream routers or other Ethernet equipment. The best fit depends on the operational model, installation standards, and services delivered by the provider.## OLT Service Boards for Access InfrastructureThe performance and suitability of an optical access network also depend on the equipment deployed at the network side. Shenzhen Aiou Fiber Technology Co., Ltd. offers several OLT service boards intended for optical line terminal systems in FTTH networks.The PILA OLT Service Board is described as an optical interface board for GPON and EPON FTTH access networks. Its stated purpose is to provide optical signal transmission and broadband access capability for telecom operators, internet service providers, and enterprise fiber networks. The OXHD OLT Service Board is also described as a professional optical interface board for OLT systems, designed to support stable optical signal transmission and high-speed access infrastructure. The OGHK OLT Service Board is positioned as a reliable, high-performance interface board for operator, internet service provider, and enterprise communication systems.For applications requiring a 10 Gigabit Ethernet optical interface, Shenzhen Aiou Fiber Technology Co., Ltd. lists the NXED 10G OLT Service Board. The product is described for FTTH GPON and EPON networks. Its 10GE designation signals a high-speed interface category; specific compatibility and deployment requirements should be verified against the intended OLT system and network configuration.Because OLT service boards are components within a wider platform, purchasers should review system compatibility, supported configurations, and technical documentation before procurement. The available product descriptions establish the intended access-network role, while deployment decisions require validation against the operator's existing infrastructure.## Supporting Different Deployment ScenariosA key consideration in Optical Network Access Solutions is the variety of environments in which fiber is used. A home FTTH installation may prioritize straightforward broadband delivery and wireless coverage. A small office may need multiple Ethernet connections and voice services. An FTTB deployment may use a bridge-type ONU to connect building fiber to downstream Ethernet equipment. An FTTR plan may focus on carrying high-quality connectivity into multiple rooms.The product range from Shenzhen Aiou Fiber Technology Co., Ltd. addresses these differing requirements through a mix of network-side and customer-side devices. The AIK662C targets FTTH and FTTR use with Wi-Fi 6 and mesh functionality. The HS8545M5 / AI8545M5 and HS8145V / AI8145V offer GPON termination with different Ethernet and wireless configurations. The AI8310M provides a bridging option for FTTH and FTTB. OLT service boards serve the infrastructure side of GPON and EPON access networks.This breadth can support solution planning across several deployment types. Rather than selecting equipment solely by headline bandwidth, providers can compare the number and type of ports, wireless requirements, voice support, uplink options, network technology, and role within the access architecture. Such a method helps align product selection with actual service design.## Considerations for Selecting Optical Network Access SolutionsBefore choosing equipment, network planners should define the access technology and architecture. GPON and EPON deployments require products that fit the network's technical design, while XPON may be relevant to projects seeking flexible access options. Compatibility between network-side equipment and customer-premises devices must be confirmed.Next, providers should identify the customer service requirements. These may include Ethernet port count and speed, Wi-Fi band support, voice over IP, USB connectivity, or a bridge-only handoff. For wireless deployments, the environment and expected number of connected devices should also inform the choice between a basic terminal and an integrated Wi-Fi solution.Installation conditions matter as well. FTTH, FTTB, and FTTR projects can involve different wiring layouts and equipment placement. Compact devices, integrated functions, and mesh capabilities may be useful in specific settings, but the final design should reflect the building layout and the provider's installation practices.For network-side components, operators should verify OLT platform compatibility, interface requirements, and supported configurations. For subscriber-side equipment, they should confirm provisioning processes and service-specific settings. Shenzhen Aiou Fiber Technology Co., Ltd. provides product categories that can be assessed against these considerations, with detailed selection and integration decisions dependent on the project.## Why Consider Shenzhen Aiou Fiber Technology Co., Ltd.?Shenzhen Aiou Fiber Technology Co., Ltd. focuses its published product portfolio on passive optical network access equipment. Its offerings cover EPON, GPON, and XPON product categories, with OLT service boards, ONTs, and ONUs intended for fiber broadband applications. This concentration gives network buyers a clear portfolio to review when planning access infrastructure or customer-premises deployments.The company's range combines differentiated product roles rather than relying on a single device type. Buyers can consider an integrated Wi-Fi 6 terminal for FTTH or FTTR, GPON ONTs with voice and wireless features, a bridging ONU for Ethernet handoff, or OLT service boards for network-side access systems. The selection supports discussions about how optical termination, wired connectivity, wireless access, and operator infrastructure fit together.For potential customers, the next step is to compare the published product specifications with the target network design and request information on compatibility, configuration, and availability. The official website of Shenzhen Aiou Fiber Technology Co., Ltd. is ****, where visitors can review its optical access product portfolio and make product inquiries.## Building the Next Generation of Fiber AccessAs broadband demand grows, optical access networks must serve more devices, support richer services, and remain adaptable to diverse installation environments. Optical Network Access Solutions are therefore not just a matter of connecting fiber; they involve coordinating network-side interfaces, subscriber equipment, Ethernet handoffs, wireless coverage, and service requirements.Shenzhen Aiou Fiber Technology Co., Ltd. contributes to this field with a portfolio that spans essential access-network components and customer-premises equipment. Its EPON, GPON, and XPON offerings address different technology needs, while products such as the AIK662C, HS8545M5 / AI8545M5, HS8145V / AI8145V, AI8310M, PILA OLT Service Board, OXHD OLT Service Board, OGHK OLT Service Board, and NXED 10G OLT Service Board serve distinct roles within fiber deployments.For operators, internet service providers, and enterprise network teams evaluating fiber expansion or upgrades, Shenzhen Aiou Fiber Technology Co., Ltd. offers a focused starting point for assessing Optical Network Access Solutions. By matching each product to the network architecture, subscriber experience, and deployment environment, buyers can build access networks designed for reliable connectivity today and flexible growth over time.

PR Team

Shenzhen Aiou Fiber Technology Co., Ltd.

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