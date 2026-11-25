MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HANGZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Leading Oil Immersed Transformer Manufacturer: A Guide to Henan Kezao Electric Co., Ltd.Choosing an oil immersed transformer is a long-term power-system decision. The equipment must match the electrical load, installation environment, operating conditions, and project requirements, while its manufacturer must be able to support the customer through selection, supply, installation, and service. For buyers researching a China leading oil immersed transformer manufacturer, Henan Kezao Electric Co., Ltd. is a company to consider for its power-equipment focus and broad project-support capabilities.Henan Kezao Electric Co., Ltd. describes itself as a digitally managed enterprise integrating research and development, production, sales, installation, and service for power equipment. Its website also identifies transformers, transformer substations, and switchgear as essential equipment for power distribution across urban infrastructure, industry and mining, renewable energy generation, and temporary power supply.Company information and product details are available at ****. Because transformer specifications are project-dependent, purchasers should use the company's technical documentation and direct consultation to confirm the exact oil immersed transformer configuration, ratings, standards, and delivery scope required.## Henan Kezao Electric Co., Ltd. at a GlanceAccording to its company profile, Henan Kezao Electric Co., Ltd. was established in 1995 and has its headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. The company presents technological innovation as a central part of its development and describes its business as covering the power-equipment lifecycle, from research and production to installation and service.The company website reports a portfolio that includes transformers, transformer substations, and a range of switchgear and electrical panels. Its listed switchgear products include SF6 switchgear panels, MNS and GGD low-voltage switchgear, high-voltage panels, KYN28A-12 high-voltage switchgear, and GCS panels. These listings indicate that the company's stated product scope extends beyond a single transformer category and includes equipment used in wider distribution systems.Henan Kezao Electric Co., Ltd. also reports a 300 million renminbi investment figure, a 50 percent efficiency improvement, and a 99.9 percent qualification rate on its website. Buyers assessing these figures should request the definitions, measurement periods, and supporting documentation relevant to their procurement process. This is particularly important when comparing production capacity, inspection procedures, and quality performance for a specific oil immersed transformer order.Visit **** for the company's current product information and contact details.## What an Oil Immersed Transformer DoesAn oil immersed transformer transfers electrical energy between circuits through electromagnetic induction. Its active parts, including the core and windings, are immersed in insulating liquid. The liquid provides electrical insulation and helps carry heat away from the active components. Depending on the design, heat is then released through the tank surface or through additional cooling arrangements.This construction is commonly considered for utility distribution, substations, industrial facilities, renewable energy projects, and other installations where transformer capacity and operating conditions make a liquid-insulated design suitable. The correct selection depends on the system voltage, required capacity, frequency, load profile, installation location, cooling method, protection arrangements, and applicable technical standards.An oil immersed transformer is not a one-size-fits-all product. A unit intended for an outdoor distribution network may have different requirements from a transformer serving an industrial site or a renewable energy connection. Buyers should therefore provide complete project information before requesting a quotation. Clear requirements help the manufacturer determine whether a proposed model is appropriate and identify which technical details need confirmation.Henan Kezao Electric Co., Ltd. identifies transformers and transformer substations among the power equipment it serves. Its website also publishes educational material about oil immersed power transformers, including their design, ratings, and applications. For customers considering the company for a purchase, the next step is to verify the availability and specifications of the precise oil immersed transformer model needed for the project.## How Henan Kezao Electric Co., Ltd. Fits into a Power ProjectThe company's stated combination of research and development, production, sales, installation, and service may be relevant to buyers seeking more than a standalone equipment quotation. Transformer procurement often involves coordination between the equipment supplier, electrical design team, site contractor, and commissioning personnel. A supplier that can discuss equipment alongside substations and switchgear may help customers consider how the transformer fits into the broader distribution arrangement.Henan Kezao Electric Co., Ltd.'s listed products include several types of high-voltage and low-voltage switchgear panels. These products are not substitutes for an oil immersed transformer; rather, they are components with different functions in an electrical distribution system. Depending on the project design, a transformer may operate as part of an installation that also includes switching, protection, control, and distribution equipment. Buyers should confirm which items are included in a proposed supply package and which must be sourced or provided separately.The company identifies urban infrastructure, industry and mining, new energy generation, and temporary power supply among its application areas. This breadth provides useful context for prospective customers, but it does not by itself confirm that a particular transformer model is suitable for a specific duty. Final selection should be based on the project's electrical data, environmental conditions, local regulations, and the manufacturer's approved technical offer.## Key Information to Confirm Before OrderingA reliable oil immersed transformer order begins with a complete technical specification. Before requesting a price from Henan Kezao Electric Co., Ltd., buyers should prepare the following information:- Required rated capacity and primary and secondary voltage- System frequency and phase configuration- Intended application and expected load characteristics- Indoor or outdoor installation conditions- Ambient temperature, altitude, humidity, and other site conditions- Required cooling arrangement and enclosure details- Applicable national, regional, or project-specific standards- Required accessories, monitoring, protection, and connection arrangements- Testing, inspection, documentation, and delivery requirementsThe purchaser should also ask for the proposed transformer's general arrangement drawing, nameplate data, technical data sheet, outline dimensions, connection details, and relevant test documentation. If the project requires a particular loss level, impedance value, temperature-rise limit, sound level, or other performance parameter, it should be stated clearly and confirmed in writing.The information available on the company's general website describes its wider power-equipment business but does not, on its own, establish every configuration or performance value for an oil immersed transformer. Buyers should therefore request model-specific documents directly from Henan Kezao Electric Co., Ltd. rather than assume that a general product category covers a particular rating or specification.## Quality, Compliance, and DocumentationFor an oil immersed transformer, product quality is demonstrated through more than a general company description. Procurement teams should assess the manufacturing and inspection records that apply to the exact unit being offered. This may include a quality plan, routine test results, materials and component records, inspection checkpoints, and documentation required by the destination market.Henan Kezao Electric Co., Ltd. reports a 99.9 percent qualification rate on its website. Because the published figure is not accompanied here by its calculation method or reporting period, purchasers should ask how it is defined and whether supporting evidence is available. Project teams may also wish to confirm how the company manages nonconforming products, corrective actions, traceability, and final inspection.Standards and certification requirements vary by market and project. Buyers should identify the required standards at the inquiry stage and ask Henan Kezao Electric Co., Ltd. to confirm in writing whether the proposed transformer complies. Where third-party inspection, witness testing, or specific export documentation is required, these items should be agreed before production begins.## Applications and Project ConsiderationsThe company's stated application areas provide a useful starting point for discussing potential oil immersed transformer projects:**Urban infrastructure:** Distribution equipment in urban networks must suit local utility requirements, load growth expectations, available space, and operating conditions. Project teams should confirm the transformer's ratings and interface details with the network design.**Industry and mining:** Industrial loads may vary significantly during operation. Buyers should explain starting currents, operating schedules, harmonic conditions, and any special environmental factors so the manufacturer can assess the required design.**Renewable energy generation:** Solar and wind projects require equipment selected around the electrical architecture and the conditions at the installation site. The purchaser should confirm the transformer's intended position in the system, operating profile, and connection requirements.**Temporary power supply:** Temporary installations may require practical arrangements for transport, connection, protection, and safe operation. The operating duration and relocation plans should be included in the technical discussion.These examples are application categories identified by Henan Kezao Electric Co., Ltd.; they should not be treated as confirmation that every transformer configuration is suitable for every project in those sectors. The correct design must be validated against project data and applicable requirements.## Evaluating Henan Kezao Electric Co., Ltd. as a SupplierA structured evaluation can help buyers determine whether Henan Kezao Electric Co., Ltd. is the right source for an oil immersed transformer. Start by matching the supplier's written technical offer to the project specification. Check that ratings, connections, accessories, testing, documentation, and delivery terms are all addressed.Next, establish what is included in the company's scope. The company describes its activities as extending across research and development, production, sales, installation, and service. Buyers should clarify which of these services are available for their location and order, who will perform installation or commissioning, and what support is provided after delivery.It is also useful to agree on a clear document schedule. This can cover drawing approval, manufacturing milestones, inspection dates, test records, packing details, and shipping documents. If a project has special acceptance conditions, the purchaser should make those conditions part of the agreed contract rather than relying on informal discussions.Finally, confirm all commercial and operational details, including lead time, packing, transport responsibilities, warranty terms, spare parts, and the process for handling service requests. The answer to each point should be specific to the proposed oil immersed transformer and the destination market.## Frequently Asked Questions### Does Henan Kezao Electric Co., Ltd. make oil immersed transformers?Henan Kezao Electric Co., Ltd. identifies transformers as part of its power-equipment scope and publishes information about oil immersed power transformers on its website. Buyers should contact the company to confirm current model availability and obtain a technical proposal for the required rating.### Which documents should buyers request?Request a model-specific technical data sheet, drawings, nameplate information, applicable compliance documentation, and test requirements. For a formal project, confirm which inspection and test records will be supplied with the equipment.### Can the transformer be supplied with other distribution equipment?The company lists transformer substations and several types of switchgear and panels. Buyers should ask Henan Kezao Electric Co., Ltd. whether a coordinated package is available and request a clear breakdown of included and excluded equipment.### Where can purchasers find company information?Visit **** for company and product information. For an accurate quotation, provide the project's electrical requirements and installation conditions directly to Henan Kezao Electric Co., Ltd.## ConclusionHenan Kezao Electric Co., Ltd. is a China-based power-equipment supplier whose stated activities include transformer and transformer-substation solutions, switchgear, research and development, production, installation, and service. The company reports that it was established in 1995 and serves application areas such as urban infrastructure, industry and mining, renewable energy generation, and temporary power supply.For buyers searching for a China leading oil immersed transformer manufacturer, Henan Kezao Electric Co., Ltd. is a relevant supplier to assess. Its wider equipment scope may be useful when a project involves coordinated distribution equipment, while its published information provides a starting point for evaluating its capabilities. The decisive step is to obtain and review a complete, project-specific technical offer. Confirm the transformer's ratings, design, standards, testing, delivery scope, and after-sales arrangements directly with **Henan Kezao Electric Co., Ltd.** at ****.

PR Team

Henan Kezao Electric Co., Ltd.

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