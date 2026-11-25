Founders Forum Group and Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism recognise the UAE B2B fintech that helps SMEs unlock cash stuck in unpaid invoices

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Comfi, a UAE-based B2B Fintech offering Buy Now Pay Later services, has been named in the Startups to Watch 2026: Fintech list, produced by Founders Forum Group together with Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), with Dealroom as data partner. The list highlights 20 Dubai-based fintech companies“that should be on your radar”. Comfi sits alongside companies including Tarabut, Huspy, Ziina and baraka.Companies on the list were chosen through Founders Forum's in-house process. It combined Dealroom and PitchBook data and Dealroom Signal ratings with nominations from leading investors and founders in the Founders Forum community.The recognition comes weeks after Comfi won the Ignyte x du Business Challenge final at the Dubai AI Festival. Comfi was one of five AI finalists picked from more than 2,000 applications.Many UAE SMEs sell on 30, 60 or 90 day terms, which ties up cash they need to buy stock, pay suppliers and take on new orders. Comfi lets businesses get paid upfront on their receivable invoices within hours, without collateral. It also lets suppliers offer their business customers flexible payment terms without waiting to be paid.More than 1,000 UAE SMEs, mainly in wholesale trading, professional services and food and beverage, have unlocked cash on over AED 600 million of invoices with Comfi. The company is backed by investors including Shorooq, Sanabil 500, Partners for Growth, Iliad Partners, Yango Ventures and Raw Ventures.“Dubai has created an incredible environment for fintechs to solve problems at scale. Being recognised among the Top 20 fintech startups to watch in 2026 is a strong validation of the problem we're solving and the progress we've made. We're proud to be building from here, but our ambition extends beyond the UAE,” said Sanjar Samiev, Co-founder & CEO of Comfi.About ComfiComfi is a Dubai-based B2B fintech founded by Sanjar Samiev, Alisher Akbarov, Amal Abdullaev and Denis Gavrilin. Comfi helps UAE businesses unlock working capital tied up in receivable invoices, as an alternative to business loans. UAE-registered B2B companies trading for 12+ months with AED 300K+ monthly revenue can apply at comfi.

Nikhil Wadhwa

Comfi

+971 54 247 0392

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Comfi Named One of Dubai's 20 Fintech Startups to Watch in 2026 News Provided By Comfi November 25, 2026, 06:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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