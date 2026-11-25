China Rejects Geopolitical Rivalry in Pacific Island Cooperation
(MENAFN) China has defended its partnerships with Pacific Island nations, insisting that its engagement with the region is not intended to fuel geopolitical competition or confrontational alliances, following reports that the Solomon Islands may allow its security agreement with Beijing to expire.
Speaking at a press briefing in Beijing on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun emphasized that China's relationship with the Solomon Islands is built on mutual respect and equal treatment.
He stressed that Beijing's partnerships with Pacific nations, including the Solomon Islands, “is… not directed at any third party and is not subject to any third party.”
Guo also called on the international community to support the region's long-term development while respecting the sovereignty and independence of Pacific Island countries. He urged governments to prioritize economic progress and encourage inclusive, open cooperation rather than using regional partnerships against other countries.
His remarks followed reports that Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale had traveled to Canberra on Tuesday ahead of signing a new agreement with Australia scheduled for Wednesday.
According to Australian media reports, Wale's administration has notified Beijing that it intends to let its five-year security arrangement with China expire rather than extend it when the agreement reaches its conclusion in April next year.
The security agreement between Beijing and Honiara was originally signed in 2022.
Speaking at a press briefing in Beijing on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun emphasized that China's relationship with the Solomon Islands is built on mutual respect and equal treatment.
He stressed that Beijing's partnerships with Pacific nations, including the Solomon Islands, “is… not directed at any third party and is not subject to any third party.”
Guo also called on the international community to support the region's long-term development while respecting the sovereignty and independence of Pacific Island countries. He urged governments to prioritize economic progress and encourage inclusive, open cooperation rather than using regional partnerships against other countries.
His remarks followed reports that Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale had traveled to Canberra on Tuesday ahead of signing a new agreement with Australia scheduled for Wednesday.
According to Australian media reports, Wale's administration has notified Beijing that it intends to let its five-year security arrangement with China expire rather than extend it when the agreement reaches its conclusion in April next year.
The security agreement between Beijing and Honiara was originally signed in 2022.
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