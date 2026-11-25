MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 25 (IANS) Winter conditions intensified across West Bengal on Wednesday as minimum temperatures fell in most parts of the state under the influence of northerly winds.

The Meteorological Department has forecast a further drop in temperatures over the next few days, with dry weather expected to prevail across the state.

In South Bengal, Suri in Birbhum district recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 16 degrees Celsius. In the plains of North Bengal, Pundibari registered the lowest minimum temperature of 14.8 degrees Celsius. In the hills, Darjeeling PTO recorded a minimum temperature of 5.4 degrees Celsius, indicating the onset of colder conditions in the region.

Kolkata's Alipore weather station recorded a minimum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius. Although this was 0.7 degrees above the seasonal average, the city witnessed a sharp fall from Tuesday's 22.4 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature dropped by 3.4 degrees within 24 hours.

According to the forecast, Kolkata's minimum temperature is likely to hover around 15 degrees Celsius by the weekend. Shallow fog was also reported in Darjeeling and West Burdwan districts during the morning hours.

"There will be dry weather across all districts of the state. Minimum temperatures are also declining in the western districts, although daytime temperatures are likely to rise slightly. The mercury may fall by two to four degrees Celsius by Friday. Minimum temperatures in the western districts could settle between 14 and 15 degrees Celsius," a Meteorological Department official said.

The official added that the hill districts of North Bengal had also started experiencing colder conditions. Light to moderate fog is likely in several districts of North Bengal, particularly in the hilly areas during the morning hours. Visibility may drop to around 200 metres at some places.

The weather office has ruled out any widespread rainfall over the next five days. However, isolated light rainfall cannot be ruled out at one or two places in the state.