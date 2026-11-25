From smartphones and laptops to fashion, cosmetics, and home appliances, November is becoming a popular month for buyers looking for great deals. One of the most important worldwide shopping events around this time is Black Friday, a sale season that has steadily acquired prominence in India.

But what exactly is Black Friday, why is it called that, and when should Indian buyers anticipate the best deals? Here's all you should know.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual shopping event held on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the United States. It usually marks the start of the Christmas shopping season, with businesses offering substantial discounts across a wide range of product categories.

The event originated in the United States but has since spread globally, with online platforms and retailers in many countries taking part.

In 2026, Black Friday will be on November 27 and Cyber Monday on November 30.

Why is it called Black Friday?

The name "Black Friday" is thought to have originated in Philadelphia in the 1960s. Police officers allegedly used the phrase to describe the high traffic and packed streets that followed Thanksgiving, when shopping and visitors arrived in droves.

Retailers gradually embraced a more positive connotation of the phrase. In old accounting, firms used red ink to denote losses and black ink to signify profits. As a result, Black Friday has become synonymous with merchants turning a profit during the busy holiday shopping season.

Today, the word is generally recognised as one of the most important shopping occasions of the year.

Is Black Friday celebrated in India?

Black Friday is not an official holiday in India, nor is it typically linked to any Indian festival. However, the shopping event has grown in popularity thanks to foreign companies, e-commerce platforms, and retail chains.

Companies like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and others have participated in Black Friday sales in previous years, giving discounts on electronics, apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home appliances, and lifestyle items.

Unlike in the United States, where Black Friday is a big in-store shopping event, India's involvement is mostly driven by internet sales, while shopping malls and physical businesses do offer special incentives.

What Can You Purchase During Black Friday Sales?



Indian customers may often expect for discounts in numerous categories, including:

Electronics include smartphones, computers, tablets, headphones, and smart TVs.

Fashion encompasses clothing, footwear, purses, and accessories.

Beauty items include skincare, cosmetics, fragrances, and grooming tools.

Home appliances include refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and kitchen equipment. Lifestyle items include furniture, home décor, timepieces, and workout equipment.

What's the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Black Friday usually combines online and offline shopping, but Cyber Monday was launched as an internet shopping event on the Monday after Thanksgiving.

However, the distinction is becoming less meaningful as merchants offer online deals throughout the Black Friday weekend and beyond.

Tips to Shop Smartly During Black Friday

Before purchasing anything, research prices on several websites, look for bank discounts and exchange offers, and study the return and warranty conditions. Also, rather than relying just on the advertised discount, look into the product's previous selling price.

Black Friday may be a terrific opportunity to save money, as long as customers examine bargains carefully rather than making purchases just for limited-time discounts.