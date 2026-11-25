Weekly lucky horoscope for November 23–29, 2026: Discover which zodiac signs may attract luck, career opportunities, financial gains and positive developments in love and relationships this week.

Aries natives will have a fruitful week ahead. Religious and auspicious events will take place at home. During this time, your efforts can succeed, and long-pending tasks will be completed. Single people will welcome their desired partner into their lives. Your hard work will pay off at the workplace, and new opportunities might come up. The upcoming period will be favorable for financial matters.

Gemini natives will experience positive changes in their lives this week. You will get full rewards for your hard work and efforts. You will get a chance to spend quality time with your love partner. Family support will become a great strength for you. Positive changes will happen in your love life too, and you might find the partner you wished for. Single people might get a marriage proposal.

This week is going to be lucky for Leo natives. You might come across many good opportunities that will benefit you. Matters related to ancestral property might bring benefits. Employed people will experience favorable conditions at their workplace. Those connected with the government and administration might see an increase in their status and position.

This week could be special for Virgo natives in many ways. Your closeness with your love partner will increase. You might get good news about the completion of a long-pending task in a government department. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family. You are likely to achieve significant success in business, and someone might even formulate a new plan for you.