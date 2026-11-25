Israeli Army Posts Disrupt Agricultural Activities in Rural Quneitra
(MENAFN) Agricultural communities in Syria's southern Quneitra countryside are facing mounting difficulties maintaining their livelihoods as Israeli military installations and road restrictions prevent farmers from reaching their fields near the border.
Hassan Ahmad, a farmer from the village of Jubbata al-Khashab in rural Quneitra, said Israeli military bulldozers and tanks destroyed approximately 11 dunams (2.7 acres) of his farmland in May.
“Israeli forces uprooted between 450 and 500 olive, cherry and walnut trees, some of which had been planted 27 years ago, and also demolished a barn that was used to raise livestock,” he told Anadolu.
Ahmad explained that access to his property had become impossible following the construction of a trench and an earthen barrier by Israeli forces inside what they designate as a “security zone.”
“I can no longer reach my land because of a trench and an earthen berm built by the Israeli army within the ‘security zone,’” Ahmad said.
“I can now only see my destroyed land from a distance using binoculars.
“I harvested around four tons of olives in 2023 and had expected production to increase as the trees matured,” the farmer said.
Although he has received several proposals from people interested in purchasing his property, Ahmad insisted that he had no intention of giving up ownership of his land.
“No matter what price is offered, I cannot sell my land. We will continue to cultivate it and will not give it up,” he said.
Meanwhile, another farmer, Abu Jalal Sami, from the Ash al-Ghurab area in rural Quneitra, described how restrictions on roads have prevented local residents from collecting their agricultural produce. He said farmers have been unable to harvest olives, figs, apples and other crops, leaving numerous families struggling to maintain their primary source of income.
Hassan Ahmad, a farmer from the village of Jubbata al-Khashab in rural Quneitra, said Israeli military bulldozers and tanks destroyed approximately 11 dunams (2.7 acres) of his farmland in May.
“Israeli forces uprooted between 450 and 500 olive, cherry and walnut trees, some of which had been planted 27 years ago, and also demolished a barn that was used to raise livestock,” he told Anadolu.
Ahmad explained that access to his property had become impossible following the construction of a trench and an earthen barrier by Israeli forces inside what they designate as a “security zone.”
“I can no longer reach my land because of a trench and an earthen berm built by the Israeli army within the ‘security zone,’” Ahmad said.
“I can now only see my destroyed land from a distance using binoculars.
“I harvested around four tons of olives in 2023 and had expected production to increase as the trees matured,” the farmer said.
Although he has received several proposals from people interested in purchasing his property, Ahmad insisted that he had no intention of giving up ownership of his land.
“No matter what price is offered, I cannot sell my land. We will continue to cultivate it and will not give it up,” he said.
Meanwhile, another farmer, Abu Jalal Sami, from the Ash al-Ghurab area in rural Quneitra, described how restrictions on roads have prevented local residents from collecting their agricultural produce. He said farmers have been unable to harvest olives, figs, apples and other crops, leaving numerous families struggling to maintain their primary source of income.
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