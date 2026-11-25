Japan Pledges Continued Support for ICC Amid US Sanctions
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has reiterated her country's commitment to supporting the International Criminal Court (ICC) during talks with the court's president in Tokyo on Tuesday.
ICC President Tomoko Akane, who is also Japanese, urged Takaichi to arrange Japan's financial contribution for 2027 earlier than scheduled, pointing to the challenging circumstances currently facing the international judicial body, according to a statement shared on the US social media platform X.
In response, Takaichi confirmed that Japan, which provides the largest financial contribution to the court, had agreed to transfer its entire assessed payment for 2027 before the end of this year.
Japan “will strongly support the ICC so that it can fulfill its intended role and functions in upholding the rule of law,” Takaichi said.
The discussions come as the Trump administration continues to apply pressure on the international court. Washington imposed sanctions directly on the ICC on Oct. 9, following previous restrictions against several of its judges and prosecutors, including Akane.
The 70-year-old Akane, originally from Japan's Aichi Prefecture, joined the ICC judiciary on March 11, 2018, after being appointed to a nine-year term. She was subsequently elected president of the court in March 2024.
The US government has repeatedly opposed ICC investigations involving American personnel.
Washington's measures against the court have also coincided with growing tensions over its legal proceedings concerning Israel. The ICC has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
Based in The Hague, the ICC is responsible for investigating and prosecuting individuals accused of genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and aggression when national judicial authorities are unwilling or unable to conduct genuine legal proceedings.
ICC President Tomoko Akane, who is also Japanese, urged Takaichi to arrange Japan's financial contribution for 2027 earlier than scheduled, pointing to the challenging circumstances currently facing the international judicial body, according to a statement shared on the US social media platform X.
In response, Takaichi confirmed that Japan, which provides the largest financial contribution to the court, had agreed to transfer its entire assessed payment for 2027 before the end of this year.
Japan “will strongly support the ICC so that it can fulfill its intended role and functions in upholding the rule of law,” Takaichi said.
The discussions come as the Trump administration continues to apply pressure on the international court. Washington imposed sanctions directly on the ICC on Oct. 9, following previous restrictions against several of its judges and prosecutors, including Akane.
The 70-year-old Akane, originally from Japan's Aichi Prefecture, joined the ICC judiciary on March 11, 2018, after being appointed to a nine-year term. She was subsequently elected president of the court in March 2024.
The US government has repeatedly opposed ICC investigations involving American personnel.
Washington's measures against the court have also coincided with growing tensions over its legal proceedings concerning Israel. The ICC has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
Based in The Hague, the ICC is responsible for investigating and prosecuting individuals accused of genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and aggression when national judicial authorities are unwilling or unable to conduct genuine legal proceedings.
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