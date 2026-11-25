RSF Defectors Join Sudanese Army Following Arrival in Khartoum
(MENAFN) Another group of fighters has abandoned Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and joined the Sudanese Armed Forces after arriving at Khartoum airport, according to a report published Monday.
The defectors were headed by Maj. Gen. Ammar Mohammed Zein Rabih, who serves as secretary for the Darfur region within the Revolutionary Justice and Equality Movement and previously held an official position in the RSF's supporting forces.
Speaking to journalists upon reaching the airport, Rabih announced that his group had chosen to “completely break away” from the paramilitary organization and continue its fight alongside the national army.
He explained that the decision followed alleged widespread abuses, including massacres, civilian killings and looting in several parts of Sudan, particularly Gezira, Khartoum, Darfur and El-Fasher.
Rabih further claimed that mass burial sites containing thousands of civilians had been discovered near El-Fasher airport, urging the international community to conduct an on-site investigation to establish the facts.
El-Fasher, in western Sudan, was home to more than one million people before the conflict erupted. Its current population, however, is estimated to have fallen below 70,000 as a result of the ongoing war.
Residents who remain in the city continue to face serious security threats, while access to essential supplies, including food and medical care, remains extremely restricted.
Rabih added that his group had been stationed in Khartoum when the war began and previously engaged in fighting west of the Sudanese army's General Command under the leadership of Mishaal Abdel Rahman. According to Rabih, Abdel Rahman surrendered to the Sudanese Armed Forces in recent days.
The defectors were headed by Maj. Gen. Ammar Mohammed Zein Rabih, who serves as secretary for the Darfur region within the Revolutionary Justice and Equality Movement and previously held an official position in the RSF's supporting forces.
Speaking to journalists upon reaching the airport, Rabih announced that his group had chosen to “completely break away” from the paramilitary organization and continue its fight alongside the national army.
He explained that the decision followed alleged widespread abuses, including massacres, civilian killings and looting in several parts of Sudan, particularly Gezira, Khartoum, Darfur and El-Fasher.
Rabih further claimed that mass burial sites containing thousands of civilians had been discovered near El-Fasher airport, urging the international community to conduct an on-site investigation to establish the facts.
El-Fasher, in western Sudan, was home to more than one million people before the conflict erupted. Its current population, however, is estimated to have fallen below 70,000 as a result of the ongoing war.
Residents who remain in the city continue to face serious security threats, while access to essential supplies, including food and medical care, remains extremely restricted.
Rabih added that his group had been stationed in Khartoum when the war began and previously engaged in fighting west of the Sudanese army's General Command under the leadership of Mishaal Abdel Rahman. According to Rabih, Abdel Rahman surrendered to the Sudanese Armed Forces in recent days.
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