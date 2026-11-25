North Korea Considers Shutting Swiss Diplomatic Office Over Sanctions
(MENAFN) North Korea has criticized Switzerland for imposing sanctions on a children's camp and warned that it may shut down the Swiss diplomatic office in Pyongyang, which resumed operations recently, state media reported Tuesday.
Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a prominent ruling party figure, said Switzerland had placed the Songdowon International Children's Camp under sanctions as part of measures adopted by the European Union against Russia over its war in Ukraine.
The decision came shortly after Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis visited Pyongyang last month to participate in the reopening of Switzerland's diplomatic mission in the North Korean capital.
Kim characterized the sanctions as an “open hostile act,” accusing the Swiss government of disregarding North Korea's sovereignty and violating the human rights of its population.
She pointed out that the restrictions were introduced only days after a Swiss delegation traveled to Pyongyang for discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, during which both sides expressed commitments to dialogue and cooperation.
“Provocation and involvement can not go together,” she said, urging a thorough reassessment of North Korea's relationship with Switzerland.
Kim also alleged that Bern had breached its responsibilities under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, arguing that the restrictions could prevent children from enjoying cultural and recreational opportunities.
Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a prominent ruling party figure, said Switzerland had placed the Songdowon International Children's Camp under sanctions as part of measures adopted by the European Union against Russia over its war in Ukraine.
The decision came shortly after Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis visited Pyongyang last month to participate in the reopening of Switzerland's diplomatic mission in the North Korean capital.
Kim characterized the sanctions as an “open hostile act,” accusing the Swiss government of disregarding North Korea's sovereignty and violating the human rights of its population.
She pointed out that the restrictions were introduced only days after a Swiss delegation traveled to Pyongyang for discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, during which both sides expressed commitments to dialogue and cooperation.
“Provocation and involvement can not go together,” she said, urging a thorough reassessment of North Korea's relationship with Switzerland.
Kim also alleged that Bern had breached its responsibilities under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, arguing that the restrictions could prevent children from enjoying cultural and recreational opportunities.
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