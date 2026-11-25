Israeli Attacks Claim Six Palestinian Lives Across Gaza Despite Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Six Palestinians were killed in a new series of Israeli attacks targeting different areas of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, as continued military operations undermined the ceasefire agreement reached last year, medical sources said.
Three victims were taken to Nasser Hospital following an Israeli strike in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Local sources confirmed that two of the deceased were policemen.
In a separate incident in central Gaza, three Palestinians lost their lives when Israeli forces attacked a group of civilians gathered near the Wadi Gaza bridge, according to another medical source.
The violence also extended to residential areas in Khan Younis, where Israeli military vehicles fired heavily toward tents sheltering displaced families across the eastern, northern and southern parts of the city, witnesses reported.
Meanwhile, Israeli artillery units launched intense bombardments against locations east of Jabalia and Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.
In another development, a Palestinian young man succumbed to severe injuries sustained during an Israeli attack on the Al-Tawba neighborhood of Jabalia refugee camp on Monday.
Israeli naval forces also targeted Palestinian fishing boats operating off the coast of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, opening machine-gun fire on the vessels, according to Zakaria Bakr, coordinator of Gaza's Fishermen Committees Union.
Three victims were taken to Nasser Hospital following an Israeli strike in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Local sources confirmed that two of the deceased were policemen.
In a separate incident in central Gaza, three Palestinians lost their lives when Israeli forces attacked a group of civilians gathered near the Wadi Gaza bridge, according to another medical source.
The violence also extended to residential areas in Khan Younis, where Israeli military vehicles fired heavily toward tents sheltering displaced families across the eastern, northern and southern parts of the city, witnesses reported.
Meanwhile, Israeli artillery units launched intense bombardments against locations east of Jabalia and Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.
In another development, a Palestinian young man succumbed to severe injuries sustained during an Israeli attack on the Al-Tawba neighborhood of Jabalia refugee camp on Monday.
Israeli naval forces also targeted Palestinian fishing boats operating off the coast of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, opening machine-gun fire on the vessels, according to Zakaria Bakr, coordinator of Gaza's Fishermen Committees Union.
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