Xi Rejects Land Seizures, Calls for Protection of Palestinian Rights
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping has rejected land confiscation and measures undermining Palestinian rights, while urging efforts to secure a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and safeguard civilians amid continued Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank.
In a message delivered to a United Nations gathering marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on Monday, Xi emphasized that the Palestinian question remains central to the broader Middle East conflict.
He warned that escalating developments elsewhere in the region should not cause the international community to lose sight of the Palestinian issue or reduce its attention to the situation facing Palestinians.
Xi maintained that achieving a resolution requires commitment to the two-state framework and renewed efforts to bring Palestine and Israel back to the negotiating table to advance the peace process.
He also stressed that the administration of the occupied West Bank and the reconstruction of Gaza following the war must follow the principle of “Palestinians governing Palestine.” He rejected attempts to seize Palestinian land or take measures that violate the population's legitimate rights.
The Chinese leader called on the international community to move beyond declarations of support for Palestine and take practical steps to fulfill its commitments. He also urged greater efforts to establish a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and protect civilians from further harm.
“Justice will prevail and must not be absent,” Xi said, reaffirming Beijing's backing for the Palestinian people's legitimate national rights.
In a message delivered to a United Nations gathering marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on Monday, Xi emphasized that the Palestinian question remains central to the broader Middle East conflict.
He warned that escalating developments elsewhere in the region should not cause the international community to lose sight of the Palestinian issue or reduce its attention to the situation facing Palestinians.
Xi maintained that achieving a resolution requires commitment to the two-state framework and renewed efforts to bring Palestine and Israel back to the negotiating table to advance the peace process.
He also stressed that the administration of the occupied West Bank and the reconstruction of Gaza following the war must follow the principle of “Palestinians governing Palestine.” He rejected attempts to seize Palestinian land or take measures that violate the population's legitimate rights.
The Chinese leader called on the international community to move beyond declarations of support for Palestine and take practical steps to fulfill its commitments. He also urged greater efforts to establish a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and protect civilians from further harm.
“Justice will prevail and must not be absent,” Xi said, reaffirming Beijing's backing for the Palestinian people's legitimate national rights.
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