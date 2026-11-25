US Probes Suspected Iranian Role in Cyberattacks on Commercial Ships
(MENAFN) US authorities are examining potential Iranian involvement in a series of cyberattacks targeting dozens of commercial vessels, as investigators also consider whether Russia may have played a role, according to reports published Monday.
Approximately 50 ships transporting oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), chemicals and other dangerous materials are believed to have been affected by the cyber operations.
Iran remains a major focus of the investigation, although American officials have not ruled out possible Russian participation.
In addition to digital intrusions, some incidents have involved bomb threats and threatening communications warning maritime crews that their vessels could face destruction.
Several of the affected ships were traveling toward the United States, leading the US Coast Guard to send specialized cybersecurity teams aboard at least four vessels in recent weeks.
The teams inspected the ships as they neared American ports, working to identify and resolve potential digital security weaknesses before permitting them to resume their voyages.
Two vessels identified among the targets were the VL Prosperity and Kohaku, both of which were transporting cargo toward Texas.
Both ships reportedly received bomb threats. In addition, a message resembling a ransom demand appeared on a Telegram channel operating in Russian. It accused the VL Prosperity of transporting Saudi oil to the United States while advancing American and Israeli interests.
Approximately 50 ships transporting oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), chemicals and other dangerous materials are believed to have been affected by the cyber operations.
Iran remains a major focus of the investigation, although American officials have not ruled out possible Russian participation.
In addition to digital intrusions, some incidents have involved bomb threats and threatening communications warning maritime crews that their vessels could face destruction.
Several of the affected ships were traveling toward the United States, leading the US Coast Guard to send specialized cybersecurity teams aboard at least four vessels in recent weeks.
The teams inspected the ships as they neared American ports, working to identify and resolve potential digital security weaknesses before permitting them to resume their voyages.
Two vessels identified among the targets were the VL Prosperity and Kohaku, both of which were transporting cargo toward Texas.
Both ships reportedly received bomb threats. In addition, a message resembling a ransom demand appeared on a Telegram channel operating in Russian. It accused the VL Prosperity of transporting Saudi oil to the United States while advancing American and Israeli interests.
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