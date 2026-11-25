Car Bomb Targets Colombian Government Headquarters in Villavicencio
(MENAFN) A powerful car bomb detonated near the headquarters of the Meta Department government in Villavicencio, Colombia, leaving dozens of people injured and causing extensive damage to nearby buildings, according to authorities on Tuesday.
The explosion occurred late Monday at the government compound situated in the city's central park. The blast severely affected the headquarters and surrounding properties, destroying several building facades and damaging nearby structures.
Among those wounded were five security guards assigned to the government complex. No deaths had been confirmed by Tuesday morning, despite the large number of casualties.
President Abelardo de la Espriella denounced the incident in a statement published on the US-based social media platform X, confirming that no fatalities had been reported at the time.
“Thanks be to God, so far there are no reported fatalities in the terrorist attack perpetrated in Villavicencio,” he wrote, adding that those behind the bombing would face accountability.
In a previous statement, de la Espriella confirmed that explosives had been deployed in the assault on the Meta government headquarters. He also blamed drug-trafficking organizations, accusing them of attempting to pressure and intimidate his administration.
“There will be no dialogue with narcoterrorism under this government,” he said, pledging to mobilize the full capabilities of the country's security forces to track down those responsible.
The explosion occurred late Monday at the government compound situated in the city's central park. The blast severely affected the headquarters and surrounding properties, destroying several building facades and damaging nearby structures.
Among those wounded were five security guards assigned to the government complex. No deaths had been confirmed by Tuesday morning, despite the large number of casualties.
President Abelardo de la Espriella denounced the incident in a statement published on the US-based social media platform X, confirming that no fatalities had been reported at the time.
“Thanks be to God, so far there are no reported fatalities in the terrorist attack perpetrated in Villavicencio,” he wrote, adding that those behind the bombing would face accountability.
In a previous statement, de la Espriella confirmed that explosives had been deployed in the assault on the Meta government headquarters. He also blamed drug-trafficking organizations, accusing them of attempting to pressure and intimidate his administration.
“There will be no dialogue with narcoterrorism under this government,” he said, pledging to mobilize the full capabilities of the country's security forces to track down those responsible.
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