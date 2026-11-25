Australia Moves to Enforce Tougher Online Safety Rules on Tech Firms
(MENAFN) Australia is preparing to introduce far-reaching online safety regulations that could expose major technology companies to fines worth billions of dollars if they fail to prevent harmful material from reaching users.
A parliamentary deal reached between the governing Labor Party and the Greens would allow authorities to impose financial penalties of up to 5% of a company's worldwide revenue for violations of digital duty of care requirements. Google, TikTok and Meta are among the companies that could be affected by the proposed measures.
The agreed penalties mark a significant shift from the government's initial plan, which proposed a maximum fine of 109.2 million Australian dollars ($72.3 million) for each violation.
The arrangement provides the necessary political backing for the legislation to advance through parliament. It would also introduce a legal avenue for Australians to take digital platforms to court over harm experienced online.
Under the proposed framework, technology companies would have to introduce safeguards to prevent cyberbullying, misogynistic material and content encouraging eating disorders from affecting children.
The obligations would extend to adult users as well, requiring platforms to address threats involving physical violence, stalking and the unauthorized sharing of private intimate photographs.
The legislation would also give Australians aged 16 and above greater control over how they consume online content. Users would have the option to switch off algorithmically recommended feeds and limit their viewing experience to posts published by accounts they have chosen to follow.
Communications Minister Anika Wells confirmed that an agreement had been reached with the Greens following negotiations over the proposed legislation.
A parliamentary deal reached between the governing Labor Party and the Greens would allow authorities to impose financial penalties of up to 5% of a company's worldwide revenue for violations of digital duty of care requirements. Google, TikTok and Meta are among the companies that could be affected by the proposed measures.
The agreed penalties mark a significant shift from the government's initial plan, which proposed a maximum fine of 109.2 million Australian dollars ($72.3 million) for each violation.
The arrangement provides the necessary political backing for the legislation to advance through parliament. It would also introduce a legal avenue for Australians to take digital platforms to court over harm experienced online.
Under the proposed framework, technology companies would have to introduce safeguards to prevent cyberbullying, misogynistic material and content encouraging eating disorders from affecting children.
The obligations would extend to adult users as well, requiring platforms to address threats involving physical violence, stalking and the unauthorized sharing of private intimate photographs.
The legislation would also give Australians aged 16 and above greater control over how they consume online content. Users would have the option to switch off algorithmically recommended feeds and limit their viewing experience to posts published by accounts they have chosen to follow.
Communications Minister Anika Wells confirmed that an agreement had been reached with the Greens following negotiations over the proposed legislation.
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