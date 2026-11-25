MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan will change the procedure for issuing phytosanitary certificates for agricultural products intended for export effective December 10, 2026, transferring the issuance of the documents from three goods accounting checkpoints to a logistics center in Bishkek, according to the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic.

From that date, phytosanitary certificates will no longer be issued at the Ak-Tilek, Ak-Zhol and Chaldybar checkpoints. Exporters will instead be able to obtain the documents at the BishkekTransService (BTS) logistics center, where all necessary quarantine and phytosanitary control procedures will be carried out. The center will operate around the clock.

The changes are aimed at improving the quality of phytosanitary certification, strengthening oversight of exported agricultural products and reducing the number of notifications from authorized bodies of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states.

At the same time, quarantine and phytosanitary inspections of products imported into Kyrgyzstan will continue at the Ak-Tilek, Ak-Zhol and Chaldybar checkpoints under the existing procedure.

Exporters and other participants in foreign trade are advised to take the new requirements into account when planning export shipments and preparing accompanying documentation.

Ak-Tilek, Ak-Zhol and Chaldybar are key border checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh frontier, serving as important transit routes for Kyrgyz agricultural exports to Kazakhstan, Russia and other Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries.

Under the current system, obtaining phytosanitary certificates directly at the border often leads to congestion and formal discrepancies, resulting in cargo delays or returns by importing EAEU authorities. Centralizing inspection and certification at a single 24/7 logistics hub in Bishkek aims to streamline border crossings and ensure stricter compliance with EAEU phytosanitary standards before goods reach the border.