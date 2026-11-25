Key highlights



Strong operational performance: Norwegian smelter production increased by 6 percent YTD, reaching record levels. The Slovalco restart and the Qatalum ramp up to around 70 percent of capacity, are supporting higher aluminium production throughout the global portfolio.

Improvement program ahead of schedule: On track to deliver NOK 3 billion in annual improvements in 2026, compared with the initial NOK 2 billion 2026 target, and well on track towards NOK 6.5 billion by 2030. Strategic workforce adjustment concluded with NOK 1 billion in annual run-rate savings.

Maintaining capital discipline: 2026 capital expenditure is expected at approximately NOK 12.5 billion, NOK 1 billion below the previous NOK 13.5 billion guidance. Hydro is expecting capital expenditures of NOK 13 billion in 2027, and approximately NOK 14 billion on average from 2028 to 2030. Commercial success: New offtake agreements for low-carbon and recycled aluminium signed with leading brands Mercedes-Benz, CHANEL Fragrance and Beauty, and cable producer Nexans, highlighting continued demand for low-carbon aluminium across market segments. Hydro's participation in the Siemens Mobility led Train2Train project highlights the opportunity space for value creation from Hydro's recycling capabilities in large public infrastructure projects.

Hydro will discontinue the Strategic Integrated Hedge Program: A stronger Hydro enables a simpler approach to market risk. No new hedge positions planned under the Strategic Integrated Hedge Program and existing positions remaining in place until maturity. The change will improve earnings transparency to market fundamentals and reduce complexity in the company.

The revised strategy presented at Hydro Investor Day 2026 builds on operational excellence, disciplined capital allocation and selective investments in high value growth opportunities. By leveraging its integrated business model, renewable energy advantage, and close customer relationships, Hydro aims to strengthen its position as a leading and reliable supplier of low-carbon and recycled aluminium solutions to key Western markets, translating competitive advantages into profitable growth and long-term shareholder value.

Defining the future of aluminium

Geopolitical fragmentation, disruptions to global supply chains and energy markets, and increasing regionalization are reshaping the global aluminium industry. At the same time, structural demand from electrification, grids, transport and digital infrastructure support long-term demand for aluminium.

“As one of few fully integrated aluminium companies in the Western hemisphere, Hydro can offer customers in Europe and North America a resilient supply of advanced low-carbon aluminium solutions. By strengthening operational performance and maintaining disciplined capital allocation, we are well placed to capture growth opportunities and reinforce our role as a reliable supplier of a material the world depends on,” says Eivind Kallevik, President and CEO of Hydro.

Hydro's key markets, Europe and North America, remain structurally dependent on aluminium imports. Hydro is well positioned to supply these markets with a complete offering of primary metal and recycling capacity as well as extrusions capabilities, supported by long-term access to captive renewable energy, and bauxite and alumina supply from Brazil.

Operational improvements strengthening competitiveness

Hydro continues to accelerate its improvement agenda, expecting annual improvements of approximately NOK 3 billion in 2026, well ahead of the NOK 2 billion target previously communicated.

The company remains on track towards its NOK 6.5 billion improvement ambition by 2030.

The program combines operational improvements, procurement, commercial excellence, and digital and AI enabled initiatives across the portfolio. Digital technology is increasingly supporting predictive maintenance, production optimization, better raw material utilization, digital twins and automated quality control.

Restructuring Extrusions to strengthen positions and improve earnings

Hydro continues to optimize its Extrusions footprint to strengthen long-term profitability and competitiveness in challenging downstream markets. Consolidation of production in Europe and North America towards fewer, larger plants is expected to increase utilization rate by 10 percent points, at current market demand. Also, a more integrated network enables greater cross regional optimization and flexibility. These measures combined are expected to deliver NOK 700 million in improvements when completed, driven by lower fixed costs, improved competitiveness and a more resilient business.

Disciplined capital allocation and strong financial position

“Sharpening our approach to capital allocation gives us the flexibility to act on profitable growth opportunities when and where they arise. We see significant opportunities to shape new demand and new applications for aluminium in high value segments, like data centers, copper substitution, electrification as well as building and construction,” says Kallevik.

Hydro continues to prioritize financial flexibility and disciplined capital allocation. Adjusted EBITDA was NOK 32.3 billion for the twelve months ending in the third quarter 2026, while free cash flow was NOK 5.9 billion. Hydro's five year average adjusted RoaCE was 12.1 percent, above the company's target of 10 percent over the cycle.

Hydro expects 2026 capital expenditure of approximately NOK 12.5 billion. Growth investments remain selective and are prioritized based on market attractiveness, strategic fit, and risk adjusted returns.

Hydro's capital structure policy remains unchanged, with an adjusted net debt target of around NOK 25 billion over the cycle. The dividend policy also remains unchanged, targeting a minimum distribution of 50 percent of adjusted net income as ordinary dividend over the cycle, with a floor of NOK 1.25 per share. Since 2022, total shareholder distributions including share buy back programs amount to approximately NOK 47 billion.

A stronger approach to managing market risk

Reflecting a stronger balance sheet, portfolio and financial flexibility, Hydro has decided to not enter new positions under the Strategic Integrated Hedge Program.

Existing positions will remain in place until maturity. As these positions expire, Hydro will have greater direct exposure to underlying market developments, providing a simpler and more transparent representation of market exposure. The decision does not change Hydro's broader approach to financial and commercial risk management.

Renewable power supporting resilience and competitiveness

Competitive renewable power remains fundamental to Hydro's aluminium portfolio. Hydro has 9.4 TWh of equity hydropower production in Norway. This supports Hydro's Norwegian based aluminium operations, with a combined annual power consumption of approximately 17.8 TWh.

Around 90 percent of Norwegian smelter power requirements are covered through 2035. The combination of captive hydropower, long-term sourcing, and flexible renewable assets supports cost position, operational resilience, and Hydro's low-carbon advantage.

Low-carbon aluminium and customer proximity

Hydro continues to see customer demand for low-carbon and recycled aluminium, although commercial value of greener premiums is developing slower than anticipated.

Expected 2026 sales volumes are approximately 81,000 tonnes for Hydro CIRCAL and Hydro Recycled, and 470,000 tonnes for Hydro REDUXA. Hydro has also signed 13,000 tonnes of Hydro CIRCAL volumes in the U.S. from 2027 onwards.

The combination of regional supply, low-carbon production, recycling capabilities, alloy development, and downstream expertise allows Hydro to work closely with customers on solutions addressing both decarbonization and security of supply. Hydro will continue developing its low-carbon and circular portfolio, while linking larger investments to market visibility and customer commitments.

Advancing the technology and decarbonization roadmap

Hydro advances towards net-zero by 2050, with disciplined investments reflecting market conditions and commercial opportunities. The targets of a 30 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, and net-zero emissions by 2050 remain.

An important milestone was reached in 2026 with the first aluminium produced using Hydro's HalZero electrolysis technology. Hydro continues to develop HalZero alongside carbon capture, renewable power, biomethane, hydrogen, plasma and other technologies needed to address emissions from mine to metal.

At Alunorte, the transition from heavy fuel oil to natural gas, renewable powered electric boilers and biomass initiatives represent important steps in reducing the carbon footprint of alumina production.

Positioned to create long-term shareholder value

Hydro's integrated portfolio provides flexibility to direct capital towards the strongest risk adjusted opportunities across Energy, Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Recycling and Extrusions.

The company's priorities remain clear: Improve operational performance, strengthen underperforming positions, preserve financial flexibility, and selectively invest where Hydro's assets, technology, customer relationships, and integrated value chain provide a differentiated right to win.

Investor contact:

Gerd Aalborg Aas

+47 91305534

...

Valentina Gandolfi

+47 95882355

...

Media contact:

Halvor Molland

+47 92979797

...

Cautionary note

Certain statements included in this announcement contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, forecasts, projections and estimates; statements concerning plans, objectives and strategies; targeted production volumes, costs, capacities, rates, investments, cost reductions and profit objectives; expectations about market developments; and qualified statements such as 'expected', 'scheduled', 'targeted', 'planned', 'proposed' or similar. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and forecasts that involve risk and uncertainty. Actual results may differ materially due to factors including energy and raw-material availability and costs, global supply and demand for aluminium and aluminium products, economic growth, inflation, industrial production, currencies, commodity contracts, competition, and legislative, regulatory and political developments. Except where required by law, Hydro disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

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NHY Investor Day 2026