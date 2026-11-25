Black Friday Early Access: Kylo Peptides Opens Its BOGO Peptide Sale To Members On Nov. 26
|Two vials of
|List price per vial
|Non-member pays
|Member pays
|BPC-157 5 mg
|$49.95
|$49.95
|$24.97
|GHK-Cu 50 mg
|$39.95
|$39.95
|$19.97
|TB-500 10 mg
|$69.95
|$69.95
|$34.98
|MOTS-c 40 mg
|$169.95
|$169.95
|$84.98
A non-member who buys two BPC-157 5 mg vials pays $49.95, while a member pays $24.97 for the same pair. Two MOTS-c 40 mg vials carry a combined list price of $339.90. During the sale, a non-member pays $169.95 for the pair, and a member pays $84.98. Prices reflect list and member pricing on kylopeptides.com as of Nov. 25, 2026, and final totals are calculated at checkout.
How to Join the Peptide Membership and Get Black Friday Early Access
New customers can join Kylo on Nov. 26 and shop the early sale the same day. Membership provides early access and standing member pricing. The free vial is a separate promotional benefit that applies to qualifying vial purchases.
- Join on Nov. 26: New customers who purchase a Kylo Lifetime Membership (membership/ ) can access the early sale once their membership is activated. One-time price: The membership costs $497, with no recurring payments or renewals. Lifetime member pricing: Members receive half-price pricing on every compound for life. Shop in the same order: Members can add qualifying research vials and receive the Buy 1, Get 1 Free offer. The membership itself is not discounted and does not count as a vial. Membership refund: A full refund of the $497 fee is available within 30 days of purchase if the membership remains unused.
Black Friday Peptide Sale Dates: Five Days From Early Access to Cyber Monday
Kylo's Black Friday peptide sale runs for five days, from Thursday, Nov. 26, through Monday, Nov. 30, 2026. Members shop the first day, and the public sale covers the remaining four.
|Sale day
|Date
|Who can shop
|Early access
|Thu, Nov. 26
|Existing members and customers who join that day
|Black Friday
|Fri, Nov. 27
|Everyone
|Weekend sale
|Sat-Sun, Nov. 28-29
|Everyone
|Cyber Monday
|Mon., Nov. 30, until 11:59 p.m. ET
|Everyone
The Buy 1, Get 1 Free offer remains the same throughout the promotional period, with member pricing available to eligible members on paid vials. Members can shop on any of the five days, and non-members can shop from Nov. 27 onward. The offer ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 30, 2026, after which standard list and member pricing apply.
How to Buy Research Peptides Online in the Early Black Friday Sale
Shopping the early sale takes five steps, and no promotional code is needed. Members and same-day joiners follow the same process from Nov. 26 at 12:00 a.m. ET.Sign in. Existing members sign in to access their member pricing and the early sale. Add qualifying vials. Select two or more eligible research vials from the catalog (catalog/ ). Pairs can combine different compounds or sizes. Check the cart. The lowest-priced vial in each qualifying pair should appear as free. Skip the code. No promotional code is needed. New to Kylo? Join on Nov. 26, wait for membership activation, then add qualifying vials to the same order.
Black Friday Early Access FAQs: Peptide Membership and BOGO Peptides
Can Kylo members shop the Black Friday peptide sale early?
Yes. Existing Kylo members can access the Black Friday sale beginning Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. ET. The public sale opens one day later, on Friday, Nov. 27.
Can I buy a peptide membership and shop the sale early?
Yes. New members who purchase the $497 Kylo Lifetime Membership on Nov. 26 can access the early sale as soon as their membership is activated. Qualifying vials can be added to the same order.
Does the Kylo membership include a free research vial?
No. The membership does not include a free vial. The Buy 1, Get 1 Free offer applies separately to qualifying vial purchases, and the membership itself does not count toward a pair.
Do members keep half-price peptide pricing during the BOGO sale?
Yes. Members pay their regular member price (half of list) on the paid vial in each pair. The lowest-priced vial in the pair is added free under the promotion.
Can non-members get Black Friday early access?
No. Early access on Nov. 26 is reserved for Kylo members, including customers who join that day. The public sale opens to everyone on Friday, Nov. 27.
About Kylo Peptides
Kylo Peptides ( ) is a U.S. supplier of research peptides operated by Kylo Research Labs LLC, based in Sheridan, Wyoming. Founded in 2021, the company carries more than 100 compounds and blends, with synthesis and lyophilization carried out in the United States. Every batch is tested by independent laboratories, and lot-matched certificates of analysis are published in a public COA library. Kylo ships only within the United States. All products are sold for research, laboratory, or analytical purposes only and are not for human or veterinary consumption.CONTACT: Harry Brown Kylo Peptides Email:... Phone: +1 323 941 5425
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment