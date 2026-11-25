(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sheridan,Wyoming, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kylo Peptides ( ), a U.S. research peptides supplier, today announced that its Black Friday Buy 1, Get 1 Free sale will open to Kylo members on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. ET, one day before the public sale begins. Members receive their regular member pricing on paid vials, with the lowest-priced vial free in every qualifying pair. The public sale opens Friday, Nov. 27, and continues through Cyber Monday, Nov. 30, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Researchers who join Kylo on Nov. 26 can access the early sale as soon as their membership is activated. "Members get the first day of the sale to themselves," said Harry Brown, spokesperson for Kylo Peptides. "Member pricing already sets every compound at half of list, and the free vial applies on top of that price. A researcher who joins on Thursday can activate a membership and shop the early sale in the same order." Note: All products are sold for research use only. Not for human consumption. Peptide Membership Perks During the Black Friday Peptide Sale Kylo members receive a one-day head start on the Black Friday sale, standing member pricing on every paid vial, and a free vial in every qualifying pair.

Early access: Members can shop from 12:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 26, one day before the public sale.

Member pricing: Members pay half of the list price on every compound, every day, under the standing membership program.

Free vial: For every two qualifying vials in the cart, the lowest-priced vial is free, in addition to member pricing.

Odd-numbered carts: An unpaired vial is charged at the applicable member price.

No code or purchase cap: No promotional code is required, and there is no stated limit on qualifying free vials. Lot documentation: Free and paid vials are covered by Kylo's lot-testing and documentation process, and each lot is matched to a public certificate of analysis (COA) library (coa/ ). Peptide Prices: What Members and Non-Members Pay for Two Research Vials During the sale, one vial in each qualifying pair is free. Non-members pay list price for the remaining vial, while members pay their regular member price, which is half of list. As a result, a member pays roughly one quarter of a pair's combined list price.

Two vials of List price per vial Non-member pays Member pays BPC-157 5 mg $49.95 $49.95 $24.97 GHK-Cu 50 mg $39.95 $39.95 $19.97 TB-500 10 mg $69.95 $69.95 $34.98 MOTS-c 40 mg $169.95 $169.95 $84.98





A non-member who buys two BPC-157 5 mg vials pays $49.95, while a member pays $24.97 for the same pair. Two MOTS-c 40 mg vials carry a combined list price of $339.90. During the sale, a non-member pays $169.95 for the pair, and a member pays $84.98. Prices reflect list and member pricing on kylopeptides.com as of Nov. 25, 2026, and final totals are calculated at checkout.

How to Join the Peptide Membership and Get Black Friday Early Access

New customers can join Kylo on Nov. 26 and shop the early sale the same day. Membership provides early access and standing member pricing. The free vial is a separate promotional benefit that applies to qualifying vial purchases.



Join on Nov. 26: New customers who purchase a Kylo Lifetime Membership (membership/ ) can access the early sale once their membership is activated.

One-time price: The membership costs $497, with no recurring payments or renewals.

Lifetime member pricing: Members receive half-price pricing on every compound for life.

Shop in the same order: Members can add qualifying research vials and receive the Buy 1, Get 1 Free offer. The membership itself is not discounted and does not count as a vial. Membership refund: A full refund of the $497 fee is available within 30 days of purchase if the membership remains unused.

Black Friday Peptide Sale Dates: Five Days From Early Access to Cyber Monday

Kylo's Black Friday peptide sale runs for five days, from Thursday, Nov. 26, through Monday, Nov. 30, 2026. Members shop the first day, and the public sale covers the remaining four.

Sale day Date Who can shop Early access Thu, Nov. 26 Existing members and customers who join that day Black Friday Fri, Nov. 27 Everyone Weekend sale Sat-Sun, Nov. 28-29 Everyone Cyber Monday Mon., Nov. 30, until 11:59 p.m. ET Everyone





The Buy 1, Get 1 Free offer remains the same throughout the promotional period, with member pricing available to eligible members on paid vials. Members can shop on any of the five days, and non-members can shop from Nov. 27 onward. The offer ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 30, 2026, after which standard list and member pricing apply.

How to Buy Research Peptides Online in the Early Black Friday Sale

Shopping the early sale takes five steps, and no promotional code is needed. Members and same-day joiners follow the same process from Nov. 26 at 12:00 a.m. ET.

Existing members sign in to access their member pricing and the early sale.Select two or more eligible research vials from the catalog (catalog/ ). Pairs can combine different compounds or sizes.The lowest-priced vial in each qualifying pair should appear as free.No promotional code is needed.Join on Nov. 26, wait for membership activation, then add qualifying vials to the same order.

Black Friday Early Access FAQs: Peptide Membership and BOGO Peptides

Can Kylo members shop the Black Friday peptide sale early?

Yes. Existing Kylo members can access the Black Friday sale beginning Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. ET. The public sale opens one day later, on Friday, Nov. 27.

Can I buy a peptide membership and shop the sale early?

Yes. New members who purchase the $497 Kylo Lifetime Membership on Nov. 26 can access the early sale as soon as their membership is activated. Qualifying vials can be added to the same order.

Does the Kylo membership include a free research vial?

No. The membership does not include a free vial. The Buy 1, Get 1 Free offer applies separately to qualifying vial purchases, and the membership itself does not count toward a pair.

Do members keep half-price peptide pricing during the BOGO sale?

Yes. Members pay their regular member price (half of list) on the paid vial in each pair. The lowest-priced vial in the pair is added free under the promotion.

Can non-members get Black Friday early access?

No. Early access on Nov. 26 is reserved for Kylo members, including customers who join that day. The public sale opens to everyone on Friday, Nov. 27.

About Kylo Peptides

Kylo Peptides ( ) is a U.S. supplier of research peptides operated by Kylo Research Labs LLC, based in Sheridan, Wyoming. Founded in 2021, the company carries more than 100 compounds and blends, with synthesis and lyophilization carried out in the United States. Every batch is tested by independent laboratories, and lot-matched certificates of analysis are published in a public COA library. Kylo ships only within the United States. All products are sold for research, laboratory, or analytical purposes only and are not for human or veterinary consumption.

CONTACT: Harry Brown Kylo Peptides Email:... Phone: +1 323 941 5425