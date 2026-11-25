MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Ecer integrates AI into marketing, operations and customer service to help manufacturers improve efficiency and grow internationally

BEIJING, CHINA, CHINA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As global trade becomes increasingly complex, traditional export business models are facing mounting challenges. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in particular, often struggle with high customer acquisition costs, labor-intensive operations and communication barriers across languages and time zones.​

As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more practical and accessible, new opportunities are emerging for exporters to streamline operations and strengthen their international competitiveness.​

Ecer ( ), a B2B trade marketplace focused on helping Chinese manufacturers reach global markets, is integrating AI technologies across the export business process. From digital marketing and operational management to multilingual customer communication and inquiry follow-up, the platform is developing AI-powered solutions designed to help businesses improve efficiency and accelerate international growth.​

From Manual Operations to Intelligent Collaboration

Export sales and operations teams have traditionally spent significant time on repetitive tasks, including updating product information, adjusting advertising campaigns and responding to inquiries outside regular working hours.​

Ecer is applying AI-powered automation to routine content maintenance, data updates and operational workflows, helping businesses reduce manual workloads and redirect employee efforts toward customer development and strategic business activities.​

Case Study: EHM Group Ltd.​

EHM Group Ltd., an exporter of water treatment and healthcare products, adopted multiple AI-powered solutions from Ecer across its business operations.​

Following implementation, the company reported that the time required for product information updates decreased from approximately three hours per employee per day to just 30 minutes. Its response rate to inquiries received across different time zones also reached 100%, while overall operational efficiency improved by nearly 70%.​

With routine tasks taking less time, the company's sales team was able to focus more on analyzing customer purchasing cycles and developing differentiated service strategies for different customer groups.​

According to the company, the transformation represents more than an improvement in workforce efficiency. It has also enabled the business to move from simply responding to customer requests toward more proactive customer and business management.​

Intelligent Advertising Replaces Guesswork With Data-Driven Decisions

For many exporters, managing digital advertising campaigns remains a complex process. Decisions about target markets, budget allocation and advertising content are often based heavily on individual experience, making it difficult to identify the most effective investment opportunities.​

Ecer's intelligent advertising system uses real-time market trends, competitive activity and user behavior data to support campaign optimization. AI helps adjust advertising strategies and content presentation based on performance signals, enabling businesses to make more informed decisions about where and how to allocate their marketing budgets.​

Case Study: TORICH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED​

TORICH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a steel tube manufacturer, previously relied largely on manual judgment to determine its advertising strategy. This often resulted in fragmented budget allocation and difficulties evaluating campaign performance.​

After adopting Ecer's intelligent advertising system, the company began using real-time market data to optimize target regions and advertising content. The system helped direct more of the available budget toward markets with stronger conversion potential.​

According to the company, its volume of qualified inquiries increased noticeably while the overall advertising budget remained largely unchanged. The company also gained greater visibility into campaign performance, reducing the need for repeated trial and error when deciding which markets to target and how much to invest.​

24/7 AI Customer Service Helps Exporters Respond Faster

In international trade, delayed responses can mean lost business opportunities. For exporters serving customers across multiple time zones, maintaining timely communication around the clock can be particularly challenging.​

Ecer's AI customer service system supports real-time multilingual translation and incorporates industry terminology resources and business communication models. It is designed to understand international buyer inquiries, provide timely initial responses and identify technical questions that require further attention from sales representatives.​

By combining automated responses with human follow-up, the system helps exporters maintain continuous customer engagement while allowing sales teams to focus on more complex discussions and high-intent buyers.​

Case Study: Zhangjiagang City FILL-PACK Machinery Co., Ltd.​

Zhangjiagang City FILL-PACK Machinery Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of beverage filling and packaging equipment and water treatment equipment, previously faced difficulties responding promptly to nighttime inquiries from buyers in Europe and North America.​

After implementing Ecer's AI customer service system, the company began using automated multilingual responses to handle incoming inquiries. The system can translate buyer messages in real time, recognize industry-specific terminology and route more technical questions to sales representatives for further follow-up.​

According to the company, the initial response time for nighttime inquiries decreased from more than ten hours to virtually immediate responses. The company also reported a substantial reduction in potential customer losses caused by delayed communication.​

Meanwhile, sales representatives were able to spend less time handling repetitive questions and more time developing relationships with buyers who demonstrated stronger purchasing interest.​

Beyond Transactions: AI Supports Sustainable Business Growth

The value of AI in international trade extends beyond completing individual transactions.​

By continuously analyzing customer behavior and industry trends, AI-powered systems can help businesses identify purchasing patterns, anticipate market demand, uncover new opportunities and recognize potential risks.​

These capabilities support a shift from reactive order-taking toward more proactive business management, helping exporters make better-informed decisions and build stronger long-term customer relationships.​

Ecer stated that its application of AI in international trade is evolving beyond standalone tools toward broader integration across the export business process. The company's focus is to apply technology to practical business scenarios and help Chinese manufacturers navigate international markets with greater efficiency and confidence.​

As AI continues to reshape global commerce, Ecer plans to further develop its intelligent trade solutions, supporting exporters in improving operations, engaging international buyers and building sustainable global businesses.​

About Ecer

Founded in 2009, Ecer is a premier mobile-first B2B trade marketplace dedicated to making international trade simpler and helping Chinese manufacturers expand their global reach. By combining AI, big data and comprehensive digital trade solutions, Ecer enables small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to overcome cross-border trade barriers, connect with global buyers and develop new business opportunities.​

Through AI-powered buyer matching, multilingual customer service, digital marketing and integrated trade tools, Ecer helps businesses streamline operations, improve efficiency and accelerate their growth in international markets.

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Ecer Drives AI-Powered Transformation to Help Chinese Manufacturers Expand Globally News Provided By Beijing SilkRoad SCM Co.,Ltd November 25, 2026, 06:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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