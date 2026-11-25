MENAFN - EIN Presswire) RealTrends Verified ranks the Mount Pleasant team first in its local small-team category by 2025 sales volume and transaction sides.

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Southern Bell Living, a Mount Pleasant real estate team brokered by The Boulevard Company, ranked first among Mount Pleasant small teams by 2025 sales volume and transaction sides in RealTrends Verified 2026. RealTrends reports $34.89 million in sales volume and 48 transaction sides for the team. The 2026 rankings were released in July and reflect the prior year's production.Mount Pleasant Magazine named Southern Bell Living Best Real Estate Team in its 2025 awards and listed the team as a finalist in 2026. John Bell was a 2026 Best Real Estate Agent finalist, and Erica Zepp was named 2026 Best Pet-Friendly Realtor. Those magazine recognitions are separate from the RealTrends production ranking.The team's agents bring experience in banking, new-home sales, hospitality and custom-home construction to their work with Charleston-area buyers and sellers. Founder John Bell spent 10 years at PNC Bank, including as a vice president and sales manager. His banking and marketing background informs the team's approach to pricing, negotiation and estimated seller proceeds.Lead agent and partner Erica Zepp brings new-home sales experience from Lennar Homes and hospitality and marketing management experience from Wyndham Vacation Ownership. Having relocated from New York's Finger Lakes, she also brings firsthand experience with an out-of-state move. For buyers moving with pets, she helps identify practical considerations such as fenced yards, association pet policies, walkability and nearby dog parks.Tony Tonelis, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and licensed South Carolina residential builder, spent ten years building custom homes. He helps buyers request repair records, compare what new-home builders include and prepare questions for an independent inspector they choose. He helps sellers weigh written contractor quotes, recent comparable sales and their target listing date when deciding which projects to take on before listing.The team's Charleston home-value resource offers homeowners an initial estimate and the option to discuss comparable sales and property-specific considerations. The team's website also provides agent biographies, local home searches and information about Charleston-area communities.About Southern Bell LivingSouthern Bell Living is a residential real estate team based in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, and brokered by The Boulevard Company. The team serves buyers and sellers across the Charleston area and coastal Lowcountry, with services that include relocation, new construction, and guidance on luxury, waterfront and coastal properties.

John Bell

Southern Bell Living

+1 843-287-9888

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Southern Bell Living Ranks No. 1 Among Mount Pleasant Small Teams in RealTrends Verified 2026 News Provided By Southern Bell Living November 25, 2026, 06:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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