SVAIFF Shanghai event visual and venue at Suhewan Center.

SVAIFF Co-Founder Cynthia(Heting) Jiang addresses guests; a traditional pipa performance adds a distinctive cultural element.

Cynthia(Heting) Jiang with guests from entertainment, technology and international communities.

Group moments and cross-industry networking at the Shanghai gathering.

Stargather KTV prize winners, event attendees and informal networking.

Shanghai gathering highlights global collaboration across film, technology and culture

SHANGHAI, CHINA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Reporter Xinyu Lai | The Silicon Valley AI Film Festival (SVAIFF) brought together filmmakers, technology innovators, investors and academic representatives at Shanghai's Suhewan Center for an international gathering themed“New Voices from the East, Shared with the World.” Participants included representatives from the Shanghai Theatre Academy, Shanghai Film Academy of Shanghai University and Fudan University.The event explored how generative AI is changing storytelling, content production and global distribution, while creating new opportunities for collaboration between China and the United States. SVAIFF aims to grow beyond a traditional film festival into an international platform linking creators, AI companies, cultural institutions and investment partners.SVAIFF Co-Founder Cynthia(Heting) Jiang, a partner at Grandall Law Firm and guest lecturer at the Shanghai Theatre Academy, shared the festival's vision for connecting the creative and technology ecosystems of Silicon Valley and China. Her work across entertainment law, cross-border transactions and industry partnerships supports the festival's broader mission of helping promising creative projects reach international audiences and markets.The Shanghai program blended forward-looking discussions with Eastern aesthetics, including a performance of the traditional pipa composition“Ambush from Ten Sides.” Guests exchanged ideas on AI-enabled filmmaking, cultural intellectual property, international partnerships and new business opportunities.Supported by sponsor Stargather KTV, the event also featured an AI-product prize draw. The gathering underscored SVAIFF's ambition to connect Chinese stories and creative talent with global technology, capital and distribution networks.Looking ahead, SVAIFF plans to deepen its international network and support creative innovation, cultural IP development and cross-border collaboration across the global entertainment ecosystem.

Xinyu Lai

Boston International Media Consulting, Inc

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Silicon Valley AI Film Festival Connects Eastern Creativity and AI Innovation in Shanghai News Provided By Boston International Media Consulting, Inc November 25, 2026, 06:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Technology, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.