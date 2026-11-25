Victor Vauss Private AI runs on servers the client owns, so prompts and documents are never sent to an outside AI provider.

Private LLMs on client servers or a secure private cloud give enterprises forecastable AI costs, a full audit trail and data that stays off public AI

- Victor Vauss, CEO

OSAKA, JAPAN AND NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Victor Vauss, a provider of secure, custom enterprise solutions, today announced Private AI implementation services for enterprises that have adopted AI faster than they can control it. The company designs, builds and runs a private large language model (LLM) on the client's own servers, in a cloud account the client owns, or in a secure private cloud hosted and managed by Victor Vauss.

Enterprises aren't short of AI. They're short of control over it.

Governance is falling behind. In IBM's June 2026 study of 2,000 senior technology executives, 77% said AI adoption is outpacing governance, and 85% said they lack real-time visibility into AI spend. IBM projects AI's share of IT budgets to rise from just under 15% in 2025 to nearly 25% by 2027.

Costs can't be forecast. Cloudera's State of Enterprise AI 2026 found that 89% of organizations scaled back or redesigned AI plans over token costs, and only 27% can measure end-to-end AI costs very accurately.

Company data is leaking into public AI. Gartner found that 69% of organizations suspect or have evidence that employees use prohibited public generative AI, and IBM's Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025 found that high levels of shadow AI added an average of $670,000 to breach costs.

Agents are running ahead of controls. IBM found that only 11% of organizations are fully ready to deploy AI agents at scale, the average organization had 54 AI agent incidents last year, and 37% of high-severity incidents exposed data or led to a breach.

"It's our opinion that the era of cheap tokens and unlimited-use AI plans is about to end," said Victor Vauss, CEO. "Every enterprise leader we talk to has the same problem. AI is spreading through the company faster than anyone can see what it costs or where the data goes. Everything typed into a public AI prompt leaves the company and lands on servers it doesn't control, and the price of that access is set by vendors whose costs are still being subsidized by investors. When the subsidies stop, the bill moves. The surest way to control AI cost and usage is to own it."

Victor Vauss notes that the price shift has already begun. According to OpenAI's published API pricing, GPT-5.5 costs $5.00 per million input tokens, double GPT-5.4's $2.50. GitHub moved all Copilot plans to usage-based billing on June 1, 2026.

Victor Vauss also advises enterprises against sending sensitive data to low-cost Chinese AI services. Article 7 of China's 2017 National Intelligence Law requires any organization or citizen to support, assist and cooperate with state intelligence work, and China's 2023 Interim Measures for Generative AI Services require AI services to follow the PRC's content rules.

What changes with private AI

Forecastable cost: The client sets capacity and spend caps, so AI becomes a budget line instead of a variable.

Governance built in: One approved AI behind single sign-on, with role-based access and a full audit log of every human, AI and agent action.

Agents under supervision: Spend caps and human approval for outbound messages, payments and irreversible actions.

No lock-in: The client owns the system and can switch models at any time. Victor Vauss builds, runs and supports it.

Deployment and compliance

Deployment options include on-premise servers, air-gapped networks with no internet connection, dedicated workstations, the client's own AWS, Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud account, and a secure private cloud hosted and managed by Victor Vauss.

Because no outside AI vendor receives the data, there is no third-party AI processor to vet, contract with or audit. Victor Vauss has built production systems in environments governed by HIPAA (the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) and FERPA (the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act), and designs each deployment to the client's compliance requirements, including Japan's Act on the Protection of Personal Information (APPI). Every deployment includes encryption in transit and at rest, and client data is never used to train a model.

The services are available now. Details are at victorvauss/private-ai.

About Victor Vauss

Victor Vauss provides secure, custom enterprise solutions. The company designs, builds and runs digital systems and private AI, including enterprise command centers and supervised AI agents, so cost, data and accountability stay under the client's control. Victor Vauss operates in the United States and Japan. More information is available at victorvauss.

Victor Vauss Media

Victor Vauss

+1 832-458-1536

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Victor Vauss Launches Private AI Implementation Services to Put Enterprise AI Back Under Control News Provided By Victor Vauss, LLC November 25, 2026, 06:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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