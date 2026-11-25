Chula Experts Outline Thailand's Path to Quantum Computing Opportunities

BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chulalongkorn University physicists are urging Thailand to build quantum expertise and

strengthen research support to prepare for opportunities in computing, industry and data

security. With specialists taking years to train, the university's learning programs offer a way to

start preparing now.

Assistant Professor Dr. Thiparat Chotibut, Assistant Professor Dr. Salinporn

Kittiwatanakul and Dr. Supanut Thanasilp, of Chula's Department of Physics, Faculty

of Science, said preparation should begin before quantum computing becomes widely

available. Chula's Siam Quantum Square (SQ2) offers educational activities and free online

courses for students and the public.

Thailand began developing a national quantum technology roadmap in 2017–2018, with initial

research funding following in 2020. The researchers emphasized that sustained investment in

knowledge and people would help the country participate in emerging industries.

Dr. Thiparat said Thailand need not build an entire quantum computer to compete with major

technological powers. Developing specific components or specialized expertise could offer a

route into the industry's supply chain. Experience in quantum sensing and communication,

which share some of the same underlying principles, could also lay the groundwork for

advances in computing.

Quantum computing uses quantum bits, or qubits, to process information differently from

conventional computers. Potential applications include molecular simulations for drug and

materials development, investment portfolio optimization and energy resource allocation.

However, the technology remains under development. Hardware costs, qubit reliability,

computational errors and the need to identify suitable applications continue to limit practical

use. Quantum computers are expected to complement conventional processors, with each

handling tasks suited to its capabilities.

Security preparation is another priority. Dr. Salinporn said sufficiently powerful quantum

computers could threaten RSA encryption by solving the mathematical problems underpinning

its protection.“A quantum computer is like a sword, but we also need to develop a shield to

protect ourselves,” she said.

That protection is being developed through approaches such as post-quantum cryptography,

designed to withstand attacks from quantum computers, and quantum key distribution, which

can help detect eavesdropping during the exchange of encryption keys. Dr. Supanut urged

organizations to review their encryption and plan upgrades, especially for data that must remain

confidential for years.

Through education and research, Chula can help Thailand develop the expertise to make

informed decisions about quantum technology-from protecting sensitive data to identifying

applications that could benefit local industries.

Read the article at

Chula Communication Center

Chulalongkorn University

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