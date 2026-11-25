Five cruise line leaders outline growth strategies and evolving guest expectations at FCCA conference in San Juan

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cruise lines are sending more and newer ships to the Caribbean, and industry leaders say destinations that plan ahead, invest in infrastructure and offer distinctive experiences ashore stand to gain the most.“We're not leaving the Caribbean. We're wed to the Caribbean,” John Lovell, board member and senior adviser at Virgin Voyages, said Oct. 14 during the President & CEO Leadership Panel at the 32nd annual Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Cruise Conference & Trade Show.Lovell was joined by Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line; Rubén Rodríguez, CEO of MSC Group Cruise Division, North America; Marc Kazlauskas, president of Norwegian Cruise Line; and Chris Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea. FCCA President Adam Ceserano moderated the discussion.The scale of growth was evident across the panel. MSC Cruises, which a decade ago had one ship with about 3,500 berths sailing from U.S. ports to the Caribbean, will have seven ships and more than 30,000 berths this winter, Rodríguez said. Three World Class and two Explora ships will sail in the Caribbean during the 2027-28 winter season, while year-round sailings from La Romana aboard MSC Opera are expected to bring about 120,000 international visitors a year to the Dominican Republic.Carnival's next generation of ships, beginning with Carnival Destiny in 2029, will also spend time in the Caribbean, Duffy said, noting that the line's Celebration Key destination had welcomed 2.4 million visitors to Grand Bahama in its first year.About a third of Norwegian Cruise Line's deployment serves the Caribbean and the Bahamas, Kazlauskas said. Margaritaville at Sea has grown from two-night cruises in 2022 to voyages of up to 10 nights and will launch its largest ship, Beachcomber, from Miami in January 2027. Virgin Voyages will deploy all four ships in the Caribbean during the winter, with at least one serving the region during the summer.With private or exclusive destinations increasingly influencing itinerary selection, executives encouraged destinations to differentiate themselves through local food, culture, history, nightlife and locally owned excursions. Lovell called for smaller, more authentic tours, while Rodríguez encouraged greater creativity in showcasing local culture.Duffy said 70% of people researching vacation experiences look to social media for inspiration. She urged destinations to reduce friction for guests such as long wait times.Kazlauskas encouraged partners to use cruise line research and guest surveys to guide investment, noting that an exceptional cruise visit can inspire travelers to return for longer land-based vacations.With deployment planning for 2029 already underway, panelists said reliable infrastructure, safety, environmental sustainability and predictable taxes and fees weigh heavily on itinerary decisions. Fuel efficiency and overcrowding were also identified as considerations.Ivy noted that unexpected changes in taxes and fees complicate long-term planning, while Duffy emphasized the importance of continuity, trust and strong government partnerships in informing cruise line deployment decisions several years in advance.Executives indicated that continued fleet growth could create more Caribbean homeporting opportunities over the longer term, though air connectivity, airfare, hotel costs and the convenience of U.S. drive-to ports remain hurdles.Ceserano expressed confidence in the Caribbean's long-term cruise outlook, emphasizing the importance of sustained collaboration between cruise lines and destination partners to support continued growth.“The Caribbean remains strong. It's going to remain strong for the future,” he said.Nearly 700 people attended the conference, including more than 100 cruise executives.PHOTO CAPTION: From left, FCCA President Adam Ceserano; Chris Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea; Rubén Rodríguez, CEO of MSC Group Cruise Division, North America; Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line; Marc Kazlauskas, president of Norwegian Cruise Line; and John Lovell, board member and senior adviser at Virgin Voyages, at the President & CEO Leadership Panel during the FCCA Cruise Conference & Trade Show in San Juan, Puerto Rico.About Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA)Created in 1972, FCCA is a nonprofit trade organization representing the shared interests of the cruise industry and destinations' private and public sectors. For more information, visit F-CCA and @FCCAupdates on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

Bevan Springer

Marketplace Excellence

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Cruise industry leaders highlight Caribbean expansion and the power of partnerships News Provided By Marketplace Excellence November 25, 2026, 06:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Travel & Tourism Industry



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