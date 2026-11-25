Roland Parker Cyber Security

Cyber Security Solutions for Houston

IT Support Solutions for Houston Businesses

New cybersecurity-focused managed offering helps legal, construction, and manufacturing organizations reduce ransomware risk and improve operational resilience

- Roland ParkerHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Impress Computers, a Houston-based MSP and IT services provider, today announced the launch of Managed Services with Security and Compliance, a new cybersecurity -forward service offering designed to help organizations across the Houston metro strengthen defenses against ransomware, phishing, and business-disrupting cyber incidents.As cyber threats continue to increase in frequency and sophistication, many small and mid-sized businesses are seeking practical improvements that lower risk without slowing operations. Impress Computers' Managed Services with Security and Compliance delivers a structured approach to strengthening the most commonly targeted areas-email and identity security, endpoint protection, patching, and recovery readiness-while supporting compliance-aligned IT practices.“Houston-area businesses need cybersecurity that's business-ready-clear priorities, measurable controls, and a plan for fast recovery,” said Roland Parker, CFO at Impress Computers.“This launch reflects what our clients are asking for: a managed service that supports day-to-day productivity while improving security and compliance posture.”Built for Houston's high-demand industriesThe new offering is designed with the operational realities of three core segments in mind:Legal: helping protect confidential client information, privileged communications, and critical document repositoriesConstruction: helping secure distributed teams, jobsite connectivity, subcontractor collaboration, and invoice/payment workflows commonly targeted by impersonation and fraudManufacturing: helping reduce downtime risk by improving security visibility, endpoint hardening, patch prioritization, and recovery planning aligned to operational continuity needsKey capabilities of Managed Services with Security and ComplianceImpress Computers' new managed service may include, based on client needs and environment:Identity and access security to reduce account takeover risk (MFA guidance and rollout support, access controls, least privilege)Email security improvements to help reduce phishing, impersonation, and malicious link/attachment exposureEndpoint security (EDR) support and monitoring guidance to identify suspicious activity earlierVulnerability and patch management with prioritization for critical systems and internet-facing devicesSecure remote access configuration and hardening to reduce exposure while maintaining productivityBackup and recovery readiness planning, including restore testing to support ransomware resilienceSecurity awareness and process controls to help reduce successful social engineering attemptsImpress Computers' approach focuses on practical outcomes: reducing exposure, detecting issues earlier, and improving recoverability-so organizations can keep serving customers even under adverse conditions.AvailabilityManaged Services with Security and Compliance is available immediately for businesses across the Houston metro area. Organizations can request an initial consultation to review current risk posture and receive a prioritized roadmap for improvement.Summary (for quick publication)What: Launch of Managed Services with Security and ComplianceWho: Impress Computers (Houston-based MSP)Where: Houston metro areaIndustries: Legal, construction, and manufacturingGoal: Reduce ransomware and breach risk while supporting compliance-aligned IT operationsAbout Impress ComputersImpress Computers is a Houston-based Managed Service Provider (MSP) delivering managed IT, cybersecurity, and compliance-aligned technology support for small and mid-sized businesses.

Roland Parker

Impress Computers

+1 281-647-9977

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Cyber Security for Houston Businesses

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Impress Computers Launches Managed Services with Security and Compliance for Houston Metro Businesses News Provided By Impress Computer November 25, 2026, 06:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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