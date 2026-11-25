MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 25 (IANS) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on Wednesday that his government will seek to revise the law to enable punishment for perpetrators of domestic violence even when their victims fail or refuse to file a complaint against them.

The president made the remarks in a post on his X account to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, adding that it was the state's duty to create a society where women can live without fear.

In South Korea, perpetrators of domestic violence can avoid punishment if victims express a wish not to have them punished. However, the law has come under criticism over concerns that perpetrators may pressure victims into withholding consent to punishment, and that the lack of punishment could lead to more serious violence in the future.

Citing a recent series of crimes involving domestic violence, stalking and dating abuse, Lee said the government had failed to "safeguard precious lives despite warning signs and calls for help," Yonhap News Agency reported.

"(It) will revise the law to make it possible to hold perpetrators of domestic violence accountable even if victims do not want them punished," the president said.

"Failure to safeguard victims from violence should not be repeated," said Lee, adding the government will soon announce a series of relevant measures.

The presidential office earlier said that the Cabinet broadly agreed on the need to have domestic violence offenders punished regardless of their victims' wishes.

On November 4, police said they have conducted a comprehensive review of about 44,000 cases involving relationship-based crime, such as stalking and domestic violence, and placed under custody 80 individuals identified as high-risk offenders.

The 12-day review, which began October 19, covered 44,540 cases, according to the Korean National Police Agency. They included 43,712 existing cases, such as those currently under investigation, individuals subject to high-risk monitoring, stalking reports that had previously been closed at the scene and cases involving ongoing safety measures.

The police classified 5,068, or 32 per cent, of the 15,840 cases currently under investigation as high-risk. Regarding high-risk offenders, police requested 376 arrest warrants, of which 80, or 21.3 per cent, were issued by courts. They also requested 321 orders for the attachment of electronic monitoring devices, of which 104, or 32.4 per cent, were approved by courts.

In southeastern North Gyeongsang Province, police confirmed an additional offence after a man visited his wife in violation of a restraining order and threatened her with a weapon. Although the victim did not want her husband to be punished, police sought an arrest warrant, which was subsequently issued.

In Seoul, a suspect who visited a stalking victim was caught in the act and additionally charged with attempted murder after a weapon and work gloves were found in his vehicle.

In southeastern South Gyeongsang Province, a domestic violence offender whose arrest warrant had been rejected twice was found to have committed additional crimes and was subsequently arrested.