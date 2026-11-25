MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 25 (IANS) Actress Ruhani Sharma, whose pivotal role in director Pavan Sadineni's superhit film 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara', featuring actors Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli in the lead, has now come in for praise from the audiences, has penned a note of gratitude in which she has said that the way audiences had understood her character in the film was "truly humbling".

Taking to her social media timelines to pen a lengthy post in the wake of the film coming in for praise from audiences and critics, the actress, who plays a character called Bijlee in the film, wrote, "Some characters are special because of the stories they tell... And then there are characters who quietly find a way into your heart and stay there. #Bijlee was that character for me."

Ruhani said that she had ever admired a character the way she admired her character Bijlee.

"Somewhere along the journey of living her, I fell so deeply in love with her, Her kindness, her purity, her innocence, her strength, and the beautiful way she loved... She loved Krishna knowing the reality of his life, knowing that he might never love her the way she loved him. And yet, she loved him with her whole heart. Not to be chosen. Not to claim him. Not even to be loved back. She simply loved him," the actress wrote.

Pointing out that there was something so rare and beautiful about a love that expected nothing in return, Ruhani said, "The way she admired him, the way she saw him for who he was, the way she could love him so deeply and still gracefully let him go... it moved me in ways I can't put into words..."

"She never tried to take away what was his. She understood his love for his wife, and perhaps that is what made her love even more beautiful to me. She could hold so much love for someone and still wish nothing but happiness for him. There was something almost divine about Bijlee's love. A love so pure, selfless and sacred a love that doesn't need to be returned to feel meaningful," the actress wrote and confessed that somewhere along the way, she stopped merely playing her and started loving her character deeply.

"And to everyone who has been writing to me, making edits, sharing your thoughts, and loving Bijlee in your own little ways, thank you. Thank you for seeing her the way you are seeing her. I am truly overwhelmed by the love you have been pouring into her. Every single message touches my heart more than you know. I feel so grateful that you have nurtured Bijlee with so much love and understood her so beautifully. It is truly, truly humbling. Some characters stay with you long after the cameras stop rolling. #Bijlee will always be one of them. Thank you @pavansadineni

for giving me Bijlee," she signed off.