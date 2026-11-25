MENAFN - IANS) Palamu, Nov 25 (IANS) The body of a 30-year-old married woman was found hanging inside her home in the Medininagar town police station area of ​​Jharkhand's Palamu district early Wednesday morning, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Duja Devi. Her father has accused her husband, Amit Kumar, of murder. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem and initiated an investigation.

According to the police, information about the incident was received via the 'Dial 112' emergency service around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

A police team arrived at the scene -- located on Bazar Samiti Road -- at approximately 4:00 a.m., where they discovered the woman's body hanging inside the house.

Preliminary information suggests that the couple was sleeping in separate rooms at the time of the incident. After conducting necessary procedures at the scene, the police sent the body for a post-mortem.

In his statement to the police, the woman's father levelled serious allegations against his son-in-law, claiming that Amit Kumar frequently quarrelled with his daughter over trivial matters.

He suspects that Duja Devi was murdered before her body was hung to make it appear as a suicide. He has demanded an impartial investigation and strict action against the person responsible.

Meanwhile, the husband, Amit Kumar, informed the police that the couple has two children who were sleeping with their mother at the time of the incident.

He stated that family members were awakened by the sound of a child crying during the night, at which point they discovered the woman hanging.

The husband has provided his account of the incident to the police.

Individuals who were present in the house at the time of the incident are being questioned.

The police are investigating the case, looking into potential family disputes, the circumstances at the scene, and other relevant aspects.

Officials stated that the cause of death will only be clarified once the post-mortem report is received.

For now, the father's allegations are also being investigated.