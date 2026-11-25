MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 25 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on Wednesday sought to steer clear of the escalating war of words within the Congress, saying the party's organisational leadership would deal with the issues. He dismissed as fabricated a series of reports circulated in the name of various media organisations.

"I will not speak on party matters. The KPCC president and the organisational team will do whatever is required. I am not a party to it," Satheesan told reporters after the weekly cabinet meeting.

With factional tensions within the Congress coming out into the open, his remarks assume significance as senior leaders engage in increasingly sharp exchanges, threatening to turn internal differences into a public spectacle.

On reports against the party and the government, particularly on social media, Satheesan said they were fake and that he knew where they were originating from.

"I don't think I need to respond to every such report appearing on social media. Initially, I was a little worried, but now I have got used to it. It is the credibility of those putting out such reports that is being affected. I will not react to them," he said.

Turning to the ongoing agitation by candidates on the government LP School Teacher (LPST) rank list, the Chief Minister admitted the government was caught in a difficult situation, with the demand for a change in the appointment ratio clashing with its responsibility to protect serving teachers.

He said the state had 3.49 lakh students in government lower primary schools, while the prescribed pupil-teacher ratio was 1:30. The present ratio, however, was around 1:19, with some districts having as low as 1:11 and Malappuram recording the highest at 1:25.

Satheesan said the government accepted four of the five demands raised by the protesting candidates, but the demand concerning the ratio remained contentious.

He also blamed the Public Service Commission for making recommendations without adequately assessing the ground realities. "The government has a responsibility to protect the existing staff. When student numbers decline, we cannot simply ignore the teachers already in service. The government has its limitations, and we are caught in this situation," he said.

Pointing out that the government had even extended the validity of the rank list by six months despite a fresh list being available, he said the Chief Secretary would examine the issue again, and the government was willing to hold further discussions with the protesters.

Taking a swipe at former Left ministers who had visited the protest venue, Satheesan said it was surprising that they were now supporting the agitation despite having done little to address the issue when they were in power.

On the controversy surrounding the death of former Kannur ADM Naveen Babu, Satheesan said the government had ordered a CBI probe following the demand of his family.

However, a legal opinion received by the government suggested the investigation might not proceed as expected after the Supreme Court's intervention.

The government was examining the matter, he added.