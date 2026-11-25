MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 25 (IANS) Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav on Wednesday welcomed the renewed alliance between the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), describing it as a positive development. He said the decision would strengthen the partnership between the two parties ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

The remarks come as the BJP and the SAD reunited after six years of political separation, setting their sights on the high-stakes 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

The two parties, which have formed governments together in the past, are now preparing to contest the upcoming polls as allies. However, their biggest challenge will be to regain the political ground they have lost over the past few years.

Speaking to IANS, Ram Kripal Yadav said, "The alliance between the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal is a positive development. The two parties were long-time allies but have contested elections separately for the past six years without success. Despite the BJP securing a higher vote share in the last election, its leadership showed generosity by offering the Chief Minister's post to the Akali Dal. This is a good decision, and the BJP and Akali Dal will contest the elections together."

Reacting to Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav's remarks amid the ongoing seat-sharing discussions between the SP and the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, the Bihar Minister said the Congress had limited political influence in the state.

"Congress has little political presence in Uttar Pradesh, and whatever limited support it has is due to the Samajwadi Party. Congress is hoping to secure a few more seats, but the Samajwadi Party has assessed its position and may have decided that it deserves only 26 seats or even fewer. Congress is seeking more seats, but the final decision rests with the Samajwadi Party," he said.

Earlier, SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav, on Tuesday, said that discussions on seat-sharing had already taken place and that the SP had offered 26 seats to the Congress.

"Whatever needed to be said in the meeting was said yesterday. I have also given them 26 of my own seats. Now, we are going to hold talks again today," he said.