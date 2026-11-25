MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) The team of Sooraj R. Barjatya's upcoming family entertainer Yeh Prem Mol Liya came together for an evening filled with music, celebrations and camaraderie.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal and composer Himesh Reshammiya added a soulful touch to the gathering. The evening was hosted on a beautifully decorated terrace under a full moon and brought together the members of the film's cast and creative team.

Actress Saumya Tandon, who celebrated her birthday according to the tithi, shared glimpses from the gathering on social media, describing it as a "beautiful evening" spent listening to soulful music.

The pictures and videos show Shreya looking elegant in a pink traditional outfit as she joined Himesh, who was dressed in black, for a musical performance. In one of the moments from the evening, the duo were seen singing the Yeh Prem Mol Liya title track.

Shreya also joined the celebrations with the film's cast, including Sharvari, while other members of the ensemble were seen enjoying the musical evening. The gathering also featured singer Nihal Tauro, musician Keshav Anand and actress-lyricist Sonia Kapoor, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak among others.

In another frame, Shreya is seen posing with veteran actor Anupam Kher and members of the team. The evening comes days ahead of the theatrical release of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 27.

Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead and marks their first collaboration. The ensemble cast includes Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Swanand Kirkire, Shaad Randhawa, Shruti Seth, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Krish Rao and Ashnoor Kuckreja.

Produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is set to hit theatres on November 27.

–IANS

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