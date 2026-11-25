MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) BJP leader and senior advocate H.S. Phoolka on Wednesday described the revived alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) as a coming together of two communities based on brotherhood, and said that the partnership was in the best interest of Punjab and its people.

Speaking to IANS, Phoolka said the announcement of the alliance on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's Prakash Purab carried special significance, as it reflected the message of harmony and humanity associated with the Sikh spiritual leader.

He said the reunion should not be viewed merely through the prism of electoral politics, but as a reaffirmation of the longstanding relationship between the two parties and the Hindu and Sikh communities.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's Gurpurab to announce the Akali-BJP alliance, and this holds great significance. It is about following Guru Nanak's principles and placing humanity above everything else," Phoolka said.

"This alliance is not a political alliance; it is an alliance of brotherhood. It sends a strong message about the strength of Hindu-Sikh brotherhood and that no one can create a rift between the two communities," he added.

Phoolka said the BJP had consistently maintained that its relationship with the Akali Dal went beyond electoral calculations and was rooted in mutual trust and shared social and cultural ties.

He said the two parties coming together after several years should be seen as two brothers reuniting, rather than simply as political partners preparing for an election.

"The alliance that has resumed after years should be viewed as two brothers coming together. This is in the best interest of Punjab. This is also in the best interest of the Sikh community and in the interest of the nation that both of them remain together for the welfare of the people of Punjab," he said.

The BJP and SAD on Tuesday announced the revival of their alliance ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, ending their separation that began in September 2020 over the Centre's now-repealed farm laws.

The reunion was announced on the occasion of the 557th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev. Leaders of both parties have described the partnership as an effort to address Punjab's concerns and work together for the state's development.