MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 25 (IANS) With the December 31 deadline set by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari approaching, the state government has initiated two major measures to accelerate the process of granting citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to non-Muslim refugees who migrated from neighbouring Bangladesh after facing religious persecution.

The first measure involves decentralising the hearing process by extending it from district headquarters to subdivision-level offices. Until now, hearings relating to CAA applications were conducted exclusively at the offices of district magistrates.

However, with the process progressing slowly and the deadline drawing closer, the government has decided to involve subdivision-level administrations to expedite the verification and disposal of applications.

The second measure is to extend working hours and hearing schedules. According to state government sources, hearings will now be conducted on Saturdays and public holidays as well. Government offices will remain engaged in the exercise on all days except Sundays until the process is completed.

"Till the time the entire process is completed, the state government officers and staff will be engaged in the exercise on all days except Sundays," a state government insider said.

During the hearings, applicants will broadly be divided into two categories based on their ability to furnish the required documentary evidence.

Those who produce satisfactory documents establishing their credentials are expected to have their applications cleared during the first hearing. The second category will comprise applicants whose cases require further examination because they are unable to provide the necessary documents at the initial stage. Such applicants will be summoned for a second hearing, after which a decision will be taken on their applications.

The latest measures follow the state government's decision earlier this month to deploy 12 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers to speed up the citizenship process. The officers have been assigned to North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts for two months, as these areas have the largest concentration of Matua refugees in West Bengal.

The Matuas belong to a socially backward Hindu community with ancestral roots in erstwhile East Pakistan, now Bangladesh. Members of the community migrated to West Bengal over several decades, settling predominantly in districts along the India-Bangladesh border.

The Union Home Ministry, through a notification issued on August 19, empowered district magistrates in eight bordering states and Union Territories, including West Bengal, to issue citizenship certificates under the CAA. District administrations subsequently began issuing certificates, although the pace of the exercise has remained slower than expected.

Chief Minister Adhikari had earlier assured the Matua community that eligible refugees would first be granted citizenship under the CAA and that their names would subsequently be included in the electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, announced on Friday evening that the special summary revision of the state's electoral rolls, scheduled to commence on November 23, had been postponed indefinitely.

Political observers believe the postponement could be connected with the possibility of including newly granted CAA citizenship holders in the electoral rolls. However, no official confirmation has been issued linking the two developments.