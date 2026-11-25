MENAFN - IANS) Abidjan, Nov 25 (IANS) The Ivorian government decided on Tuesday to reduce the informal employment rate from 82.4 per cent in 2025 to 73.5 per cent by 2030 under the National Program for Reducing Informality (PNRI), which seeks to facilitate the gradual transition of informal economic activities into the formal sector.

The informal economy accounted for about 45 per cent of the country's GDP and more than 9.9 million jobs in 2025, with 1.4 million informal production units nationwide, said Yao Silvere Konan, director general for the Promotion of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Handicrafts at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Handicrafts.

The PNRI aims to register six million economic actors, formalise 170,000 economic units and create or sustain 290,000 formal jobs. It also seeks to expand health coverage, improve access to credit and provide vocational training, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Konan said the PNRI would promote sustainable development of small-scale economic activities by helping traders, artisans and self-employed workers gain better social protection and access to markets and financing.

Also on Tuesday, Ivorian Minister of Trade, Industry and Handicrafts, Ibrahim Kalil Konate, said that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) account for 95.4 per cent of the country's businesses and contribute 26.9 per cent of its GDP, but continue to face major financing challenges.

He called for technical support and market access to strengthen the competitiveness of SMEs and promote their growth.

For his part, African Development Bank President Sidi Ould Tah highlighted the scale of financing difficulties facing African SMEs.

He called for stronger coordination among development banks, governments, financial institutions and private sector players to better address businesses' financing needs.

On November 20, Ivorian Prime Minister Robert Beugre Mambe said Cote d'Ivoire aims to make the animal production sector a driver of economic growth, job creation and food sovereignty.

Mambe made the remarks at the opening of the fifth edition of the SELAB Livestock Show, where he called on industry stakeholders to draw on the experience of major countries, including the United States, South Africa and Botswana, to help Cote d'Ivoire strengthen its position as a regional hub for the production and processing of animal and fishery resources.

"Cote d'Ivoire has high ambitions and is determined to make the animal sector a dynamic sector that creates jobs for young people and contributes more to the national economy," Mambe said.

According to the prime minister, animal and fishery resources, as well as protein-related production, have the potential to generate more than 600 billion CFA francs annually. He highlighted the government's commitment to supporting national champions, strengthening industrial partnerships and promoting business models adapted to the Ivorian context.

Sidi Tiemoko Toure, minister of animal and fishery resources, said that livestock farming should be regarded as a key driver of economic transformation, social inclusion and resilience.

"Animal resources occupy a strategic place in the national economy. They contribute to food and nutrition security, poverty reduction and job creation," Toure said, adding that the sector accounted for 8.3 per cent of agricultural GDP and generated more than 700,000 direct jobs and 2.3 million indirect jobs.

Toure also noted that Cote d'Ivoire continued to devote substantial resources to importing animal-based food products. In 2024, the import bill for such products exceeded 200 billion CFA francs, he said, calling for greater investment to develop various value chains in line with their potential.

"I therefore call on national and international investors to support these ambitions, as there are numerous opportunities," he said.