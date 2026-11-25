MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Four people, including two women, have been apprehended for robbing an e-rickshaw passenger at knife-point in East Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused used an e-rickshaw carrying women and children to avoid suspicion while targeting passengers.

The police have also recovered the knife used in the crime, the victim's Aadhaar Card and Voter ID Card, along with Rs 710 in cash. Two of the arrested accused were previously involved in another robbery case registered at Sunlight Colony police station.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at New Ashok Nagar police station on November 14 at around 10.59 p.m. from complainant Rajesh Kumar, who reported that he had been robbed of Rs 5,000 at knife-point by an e-rickshaw driver.

During the investigation, it emerged that the complainant had boarded an e-rickshaw at Noida T-Point for Anand Vihar Bus Terminal at around 10.30 p.m. on the same night. Two women and two children were already travelling in the vehicle.

The driver diverted the e-rickshaw towards Dharamshila Hospital on the pretext of dropping his wife and children home. He subsequently took the complainant to an isolated stretch near Dharamshila Bridge, where he threatened him with a knife and forcibly took Rs 5,000, his Aadhaar Card and Voter ID Card.

The accompanying women also intimidated the complainant and forced him to comply with the driver's demands.

Following the complaint, an FIR (No. 823/2026) under Sections 309(4)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at New Ashok Nagar police station.

Considering the seriousness of the incident, a dedicated team was constituted under the supervision of the SHO of New Ashok Nagar police station and the guidance of the ACP, Kalyanpuri.

During the investigation, the e-rickshaw was traced to its registered owner, Ansar (55), a resident of Kalyanpuri, who disclosed that his son, Jubair, usually drove the vehicle.

Further verification revealed that Jubair and his brother-in-law, Najre Alam, had previously been involved in another robbery case registered at Sunlight Colony police station under FIR No. 23/2026.

Through technical surveillance, CCTV footage analysis and local intelligence, the police traced the suspects to different locations across Delhi.

On November 20, Jubair (22) was apprehended from the Turkman Gate area. The following day, Najre Alam (22), identified as the driver involved in the robbery, was arrested near Lajpat Nagar Underpass. His wife, Muskan (23), and Jubair's mother, Ishrat (50), were subsequently apprehended from the Lajpat Nagar area.

Two children were accompanying them.

CCTV footage collected from the route showed a man wearing a red sweater and a woman in a blue suit travelling in the front portion of the e-rickshaw.

Their clothing reportedly matched what Najre Alam and Muskan were wearing when they were apprehended.

The police said the investigation indicated the alleged involvement of multiple members of the same family, who reportedly used the presence of women and children in the vehicle to avoid suspicion.

Further investigation is underway.