Bisleri: Who are the real owners of the Bisleri company, which recently hit the news due to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India controversy? Let's check out the details of the father-daughter duo behind this ₹3,200 crore business empire.

Bisleri sits right at the top among the most popular packaged drinking water brands in India. The craze for this brand is so huge that the market is full of fake bottles with funny names that look exactly like Bisleri bottles. But recently, Bisleri suddenly became the center of a big debate. A major development regarding how safe this water is caused this.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) allowed prosecution against Bisleri International after one of their water samples tested unsafe. This development brought everyone's attention to the company, which the Chauhan family has owned for decades.

Now everyone wants to know who exactly owns this giant water company and who the people behind its board are. On the other hand, Bisleri rejected the lab reports. The company stated that independent tests conducted later showed bromate levels within the prescribed limits, and their packaged drinking water is completely safe to drink.

The famous Chauhan family owns the Rs. 3,200 crore Bisleri International Private Limited. Ramesh Chauhan and his daughter Jayanti Chauhan play key roles in managing and running this company. Ramesh Chauhan brought this Italian brand to India in 1969.

He has continued as the company's chairman since then. He is the most senior person in the family business. Ramesh Chauhan's wife, Zainab Chauhan, is also in the boardroom. She acts as a director of the company.

Jayanti Chauhan's leadership grabbed everyone's attention in 2022. At that time, news broke about talks with Tata Consumer Products to sell the Bisleri company. However, Jayanti personally stepped up and decided to take charge of the company. This changed the company's succession plans. She made a crucial decision to keep the prestigious water brand within the Chauhan family instead of letting it go into other hands. She has been successfully leading the organization since then.

Jayanti Chauhan, daughter of Ramesh and Zainab Chauhan, currently works as the Vice Chairperson of Bisleri International. While her father Ramesh Chauhan made the brand a household name, Jayanti is now taking that family legacy forward. She oversees key departments like company operations, marketing, and business expansion.