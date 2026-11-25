MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin 's sharp two-step move this week-sliding on Monday's Nvidia leadership shock before rebounding on the later decision to reinstate Jensen Huang-highlights how crypto traders can still react to mainstream corporate headlines in the short term. But analysts say the rally's fade points to persistent capital flows elsewhere in the Bitcoin market.

According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin traded at $59,740 at 10:38 am UTC on Tuesday. That level remains 19.2% below its Nov. 11 close of $73,928, the day before Nvidia announced Huang's resignation as CEO.

Bitcoin jumped roughly 5% on Monday after Nvidia moved to reinstate Jensen Huang, then gave back gains by the U.S. market close. Nvidia shares surged more than 31% on Monday, with the stock closing at $165 -a backdrop traders appeared to link to the crypto spike. Australian firm Neo-X said the rally reflected“thinned” venue depth typical of single-venue runs rather than broad market re-pricing. Neo-X pointed to U.S. spot Bitcoin fund withdrawals as a factor that prevented the rebound from holding.

Key takeawaysBitcoin's rebound tracked Nvidia's leadership reversal

Bitcoin initially fell 3.5% on the day Nvidia announced Jensen Huang's resignation as CEO, according to the figures cited alongside CoinMarketCap 's pricing. The move reversed later: Bitcoin then climbed about 5% on Monday after Nvidia's board announced that Huang would return to leadership.

CoinMarketCap data places Tuesday's price well below the level seen just before the leadership upheaval. On Nov. 11, Bitcoin closed at $73,928, and the market has not retraced that gap since.

The corporate catalyst was substantial. As reported using Yahoo Finance market data, Nvidia shares gained over 31% on Monday and ended the session at $165.

What Nvidia changed on Monday

Earlier on Monday, Nvidia's board stated it was reinstating Jensen Huang as president and CEO, after previously announcing his resignation. The reinstatement followed a process described in earlier coverage, where Nvidia had said it was addressing an internal intelligence probe.

While Nvidia's board action is a non-crypto event, the scale of the equity reaction appears to have spilled into Bitcoin trading behavior-at least for part of the day. The key question for traders is whether such headline-driven moves can overcome the technical and flow factors that typically determine whether momentum persists.

Why the crypto rally faded: venue depth and fund flows

Neo-X, an Australian trading firm, described Bitcoin's jump as the type of market behavior that can occur when liquidity thins. In its assessment, the firm said the move resembled moments where“venue depth thins and a single-venue price runs ahead of the market.”

Just as important, Neo-X said the rally did not reverse withdrawals from U.S. spot Bitcoin funds. The firm characterized the fading of Monday's gains as consistent with ongoing net outflows, arguing that the broader market was not absorbing enough demand to sustain the move.

That framing matters because Bitcoin rallies that hold tend to be reinforced by continued inflows-particularly from large, structured sources that can absorb volatility. By contrast, headline spikes that run ahead of deeper liquidity often struggle to maintain direction once the initial attention fades.

The Nvidia leadership saga and why it keeps resurfacing

The Nvidia story in this period has been tied to allegations reported by major outlets regarding information sharing and potential personal relationships connected to senior management.

According to coverage cited from The New York Times, U.S. intelligence officials suspected Alice Huang -described in the reporting as a former executive at Nvidia customer Megaspeed -of passing information to Beijing. China denied the allegation.

Additional reporting referenced here indicates that the Times later said Nvidia faced concerns around a second affair, involving Kimberly Powell, an Nvidia vice president who reported directly to Huang. The report timeline included Nov. 11 as the day the Nvidia board accepted Huang's resignation.

Later, The Financial Times was cited for reporting that U.S. officials believed Alice Huang and Jensen Huang were romantically involved-an element that was also part of the surrounding scrutiny of the situation.

While these details are not directly related to Bitcoin's underlying network or adoption metrics, they can influence investor sentiment broadly-especially when major technology stocks swing sharply. The crypto market's tendency to react quickly to high-visibility headlines means correlation can appear, even if the longer-term drivers differ.

What to watch next

For traders and investors, the key variable is whether Bitcoin can reclaim ground without needing another mainstream shock. Neo-X's emphasis on ongoing U.S. spot fund withdrawals suggests attention should stay on flow data and liquidity conditions, not just equity-linked intraday sentiment swings.

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