Under the shade of a mango tree in Mundri West County, community leaders, religious representatives, and child protection actors gathered to discuss how to make life safer for children facing abuse, exploitation, and harmful practices.

For Pastor Easter Muda, who works at a county orphanage, protecting children begins within the community, particularly in homes and places of worship.

“As a church leader, I will continue to raise awareness among my congregation and the wider community about how to protect children and support their development. I believe religious leaders can help families understand children's rights and challenge practices that put young lives at risk, including early marriage, rape, and the recruitment of children into armed groups.”

But raising awareness is only part of the challenge. For many children who experience abuse, accessing justice remains difficult.

“Cases of rape and sexual exploitation against children continue to occur in our communities. This network will encourage people to report these cases instead of resolving them privately at home,” said Jackson Mundo, Chairperson of the Community-Based Protection Network.

Community representative Nura Bana highlighted the threats posed by child recruitment and early and forced marriage, calling for stronger government action and an end to the recruitment of children by armed groups.

“I urge armed actors to stop recruiting children and call for stronger government action to protect them. Poverty and limited access to justice often leave girls particularly vulnerable. In some cases, girls who become pregnant are pressured to marry the men responsible instead of receiving the protection and support they need,” she stated.

“Also, the cost of obtaining a police medical examination form used in reporting sexual violence cases discourages some families from seeking justice. As a result, cases may be settled informally within communities,” she added.

Bana also stressed the importance of education in giving girls better opportunities and helping communities break the cycle of early marriage.

“Lasting change would require communities and authorities to work together, not only to prevent violations but also to ensure perpetrators are held accountable. I urge local authorities, community leaders and residents to strengthen awareness, encourage reporting and take action whenever children's rights are violated. We will continue to engage the local authorities, including the Governor and security sector and their leadership, to put more emphasis on accountability,” explained UNMISS Child Protection Officer, Rita Bampo.

The discussions at the UNMISS-hosted session illustrated that protecting children will take more than promises. It requires families to speak out, communities to reject harmful practices, and authorities to hold perpetrators accountable to ensure children are safe and have the opportunity to learn, grow, and build a better future.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).