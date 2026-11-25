The Ethiopian delegation, led by H.E. Ambassador Eshete Tilahun, is participating in the Thirty-First Session of the Conference of the States Parties (CSP-31) to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) at the World Forum in The Hague, running from 23 to 27 November 2026.

As a committed State Party to the Convention, Ethiopia has joined fellow Member States at the annual plenary session, the principal oversight body of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

On the first day, the Conference discussed the status of the implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, elected its Chairperson Ambassador Hugh Adett, Permanent Representative of Canada and appointed the Credentials Committee.

During the sessions, delegates are reviewing treaty compliance and implementation while assessing emerging chemical threats including in the hands of non-state actors driven by rapid scientific and technological developments. The outcomes of the session will help shape the OPCW's future strategic priorities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of Ethiopia in Brussels, Belgium.