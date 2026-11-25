If you have ever wondered what happens when gaming, technology, competition, creativity and live entertainment collide, Nedbank rAge Nation ( ) is ready to show you.

Taking place in Fourways Mall in Johannesburg, Nedbank rAge Nation ( ) brings Africa's gaming community together for three packed days of play, geek culture discovery and entertainment. It is designed not only for lifelong gamers, but also for families, friends and curious newcomers looking for something completely different to do this weekend.

For first-time visitors, the scale and variety may be the biggest surprise. This is not an event where people simply walk between exhibition stands. It is a full festival filled with live tournaments, hands-on gaming, larger-than-life attractions, stage entertainment, technology showcases, competitions, prizes and passionate communities.

“rAge has always been the place where attendees can experience the future of gaming and technology for themselves,” says Michael James, project director of rAge.“Nedbank rAge Nation builds on that history while opening the doors even wider. You do not need to be an expert or know every game to belong here. Come with your friends or family, follow the energy and discover something that surprises you.”

A festival for everyone

Visitors can get hands-on with gaming across PC, console, mobile, virtual reality, retro and tabletop platforms. Whether they want to try a new title, challenge a friend, test their reflexes or revisit the games that defined earlier generations, there will be plenty to discover.

Heinz Retro Gaming will provide a nostalgic trip back to the era of pixelated heroes, classic consoles and old-school competition. The Gaming Through the Ages tunnel will take that journey even further, tracing the evolution of gaming from its early beginnings to the immersive experiences of today.

Tabletop fans can enter the DM Guild ZA rAge Dungeon, a dedicated home for board games, card games, role-playing adventures and face-to-face competition. It offers visitors an opportunity to step away from the screen, join a table and discover why tabletop gaming continues to attract devoted communities.

Collectors will want to make time for Collect-A-Con, where collecting culture takes the spotlight. It will give visitors another space to hunt for trading card games, connect with fellow collectors and celebrate the thrill of discovering something special.

The Nexus Hub will provide another destination for gaming discoveries, while football fans can visit the South African Football Association Merch Store and show their support for the national game.

Big attractions

Some experiences at rAge Nation are almost impossible to miss. Visitors can step into the Cadbury Favourites Human Claw and become part of a larger-than-life arcade challenge or put their speed to the test at the Reaction Timer.

The giant gaming chair, Keyboard Arena and giant Middle-earth chess set will provide memorable photo opportunities throughout the weekend. Artist Alley will showcase work from local artists, illustrators and creators, while cosplay will bring some of gaming and popular culture's most recognisable characters to life.

Esports takes centre stage

Newcomers will also have the opportunity to experience the energy of live esports, where every clutch play, comeback and final-round victory unfolds in front of an audience.

The weekend's competitive programme includes the Monster Call of Duty Tournament, Mettlestate's Kasi Flare Finals and Varsity Esports Finals, as well as RGB Gaming's Primary and High School esports tournaments.

“The Kasi Flare finals bring talented players from community gaming hubs across South Africa to a national stage, marking the culmination of their Road to rAge journey,” says Barry Louzada, managing director of Mettlestate.“The Varsity Esports finals and RGB Gaming tournaments will demonstrate how competitive gaming is growing across schools and universities, creating pathways for the country's next generation of players.”

The Nedbank Main Stage will be another major centre of activity. Nedbank will host its Nedbank Mastercard Summoner Tournament, activate its AVO super app and join forces with Nintendo to deliver gaming action, interactive experiences and opportunities for visitors to win prizes.

Three tips for first-time rAgers

Heading to rAge Nation for the first time? Here are three quick tips to help you make the most of every game, stage and surprise.

1. ARRIVE EARLY AND GIVE YOURSELF TIME TO EXPLORE

There is a lot happening across Nedbank rAge Nation. Arriving early gives you time to get your bearings, find the main stages and explore more of the festival without rushing.

2. PLAN YOUR MUST-SEES, BUT FOLLOW THE ENERGY

Check the programme and choose a few attractions you do not want to miss. Leave space to wander because some of the best rAge discoveries happen when you follow the sound of a cheering crowd or stumble across a challenge you were not expecting.

3. DRESS COMFORTABLY AND COME READY TO PARTICIPATE

Wear comfortable shoes, keep your phone charged and bring your competitive spirit. Try a new game, enter a challenge, test your reaction speed and take plenty of photos. Stay hydrated and enjoy what the Food Village has to offer. rAge Nation is much more fun when you join the action.

Your rAge journey starts here

Getting to the festival has also been made easier. Eligible rAge Nation and BYOC LAN ticket holders can claim free parking at Fourways Mall through official parking partner admyt by registering on the app, linking a payment method and applying the promotional code provided with their ticket information.

Visitors can also travel by Gautrain from the Sandton Station and use the MMS1 Midibus service to Fourways Mall. Standard Gautrain train and Midibus fares apply.

Whether you come for the competition, technology, nostalgia, collectables, prizes or atmosphere, your first rAge Nation could be the beginning of a whole new obsession.

Nedbank rAge Nation ( ) takes place from 27 to 29 November 2026.

Tickets are available through Howler ( ).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of rAge Nation.

About Nedbank rAge Nation:

​Founded in 2002, rAge is Africa's leading festival of gaming, technology, esports and geek culture. Held annually in Johannesburg, rAge brings together gamers, creators, developers, brands and families for a multi-day celebration of interactive entertainment, featuring immersive experiences, competitive gaming, live entertainment, technology showcases, cosplay, creator experiences and the iconic BYOC LAN. As one of the country's most anticipated annual events, rAge continues to evolve while celebrating the communities and culture shaping the future of digital entertainment. Visit for tickets and more information.