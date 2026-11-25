MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)- France is preparing to establish strategic reserves of rare earth elements and other critical minerals as part of a broader effort to reduce Europe's dependence on Chinese supply chains.

The initiative was announced by President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting with industrial representatives on Monday. The French government also plans to encourage companies to coordinate purchases and consider longer term supply arrangements.

Background

Rare earth elements and other critical minerals are essential inputs for a wide range of industries, including electric vehicles, renewable energy, defence equipment, semiconductors and advanced electronics.

China occupies a dominant position in several stages of the global rare earth supply chain, including processing and refining. This concentration has raised concerns among Western governments about the potential impact of export restrictions or geopolitical tensions on industrial production.

European countries have increasingly sought to secure alternative supply sources and strengthen domestic processing capacity.

Key Developments

The French stockpile programme will be led by state-controlled financial institution Caisse des Depots in coordination with manufacturers across sectors such as defence and advanced industry.

The government intends to seek support from the European Union under its critical raw materials framework. The initiative is also expected to include mechanisms encouraging companies to enter long term supply contracts, participate in joint purchasing and invest in production capacity.

France is considering guaranteed price mechanisms to support producers of critical minerals and make investment in extraction and processing more commercially viable.

The announcement also included plans for state investment in titanium production through metallurgical group Aubert & Duval.

The initiative follows a broader European effort to improve access to strategic materials. Italy recently secured European Commission approval for a critical raw materials storage hub planned for Venice.

Industry Implications

Strategic mineral reserves could provide manufacturers with additional protection against supply disruptions and sudden changes in international trade policy.

For the European automotive, semiconductor, defence and renewable energy industries, reliable access to materials is becoming an increasingly important part of industrial competitiveness.

However, maintaining strategic stockpiles requires substantial financing, storage infrastructure and decisions about which materials should receive priority. Government support may also influence market prices and the commercial incentives available to producers.

France's proposal could encourage other European governments to establish similar arrangements, potentially creating a more coordinated regional approach to critical mineral security.

What's Next

Investors will monitor the structure of the French stockpile programme, its financing arrangements and the materials included in its initial reserves. The extent of European Union participation will also be important in determining whether the initiative develops into a wider regional supply security strategy.