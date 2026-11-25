MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)- Dutch lawmakers have urged their government to oppose proposed US legislation that could impose tighter restrictions on semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASML's business with China.

The proposed legislation, known as the MATCH Act, could require the Netherlands and Japan to adopt stricter export controls on advanced chipmaking equipment. If they do not comply, the United States could introduce unilateral restrictions affecting companies operating in those countries.

Background

ASML is one of the world's most important suppliers of semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Its lithography systems are used by chipmakers to produce advanced processors and other integrated circuits.

The company is headquartered in the Netherlands and supplies equipment to major semiconductor manufacturers across Asia, Europe and the United States.

US export controls have already restricted China's access to certain advanced semiconductor technologies. Washington has sought closer coordination with allies to limit the transfer of equipment that could support China's development of advanced computing and military capabilities.

Key Developments

The MATCH Act is being considered by the US Congress for possible inclusion in annual defence policy legislation.

The proposal could extend restrictions beyond the most advanced lithography systems to include ASML's immersion deep ultraviolet, or DUV, equipment. These systems remain important to a wide range of semiconductor manufacturing processes.

Dutch lawmakers from several political parties argued that the legislation could damage ASML's commercial position and affect the broader Dutch economy.

The Netherlands has previously supported certain US-led export controls, but officials have also argued that decisions concerning national export policy should remain within Dutch authority.

ASML has warned that further restrictions could accelerate China's efforts to develop domestic alternatives to foreign semiconductor equipment. China is expected to account for approximately 20% of ASML's sales in 2026, according to the Reuters report.

Industry Implications

The dispute highlights the growing connection between semiconductor manufacturing and international trade policy.

For ASML, additional restrictions could affect access to one of its major customer markets. For the Netherlands, the issue involves balancing economic interests with security cooperation and its relationship with the United States.

Chinese chipmakers may also face greater pressure to develop domestic alternatives if access to foreign equipment becomes more restricted.

The outcome could influence investment decisions across the global semiconductor supply chain, including equipment manufacturers, chip foundries and electronics companies.

What's Next

Investors will follow the progress of the MATCH Act through the US legislative process and monitor the Dutch government's response. Discussions between Dutch and US officials will be important in determining whether a coordinated export control framework can be reached.